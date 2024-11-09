Bihar News: Railways Porter Gets Trapped While Moving Train Coaches In Begusarai, Dies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a sad incident, a railway porter was killed during a shunting operation at Barauni Junction in Bihar's Begusarai on Saturday, NDTV quoted a office official as saying.

The police have identified the victim as Amar Kumar Rao, who was employed as a ported working at the station under the Sonpur Railway Division.

According to the details, Rao was killed while performing his duties on 5 of Barauni Junction, as the 15204 Lucknow-Barauni Express arrived from Lucknow Junction.

When Rao was attempting to open the coupling of the train, the train unexpectedly reversed and he was trapped between the carriages.

With the onlookers raised an alarm, the train driver reportedly exited the train and fled the scene after failing to reverse the engine or take any action to prevent the accident. The porter was crushed by the moving engine and died on the spot.

Visuals showed that Rao trapped between two coaches while bystanders click photos on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by railway authorities into the incident.

Three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express, including a parcel van and two passenger coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station in the South Eastern Railway division in Howrah, according to the CPRO of South-Eastern Railway.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

According to latest report, train services have resumed on the UP Main Line near Nalpur station. Repair work is still underway on the Down line.

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

On October 31, four empty wagons of a freight train derailed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The accident happened around 3.45 pm at Narayanpur Anant station in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway during shunting.

With agency inputs.