(MENAFN) Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the US system, saying it has severely deteriorated, as evidenced by the divisive and toxic nature of the presidential election. She described the campaign as a long-running cycle of inflammatory rhetoric and constant conflict, with little room for meaningful policy debate. Both Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris spent much of their campaigns accusing each other of threatening the nation's future.



Zakharova also called the US electoral system "archaic," suggesting that new technologies are being used to conceal, rather than address, the fundamental flaws of American democracy. While many countries are striving to improve their political systems, the US continues to lecture the world on democracy, she argued.



She further accused US elites of lacking moral direction, claiming they are driven only by money and power. According to Zakharova, these "clans" have seized control of the US government and sidelined the public, replacing substantive debate with superficial and politically motivated narratives. This, she believes, has left the American people confused and disillusioned, while the elite class pursues its own interests without restraint. Moscow has long held that the US’s claims to global leadership are misplaced and harmful.

