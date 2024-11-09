Trade Delegation To Visit Canada To Boost Dead Sea Product Exports-JEA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 9 (Petra) - A trade mission, organized by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), is scheduled to begin a working visit to Canada Sunday, to the two countries' companies in the trade and fields and benefit from their free trade agreement (FTA).According to a JEA statement Saturday, the delegation represents 10 companies operating in the Dead Sea products and cosmetics sector.Meanwhile, meetings will be held during the week-long visit with Canadian importers in the cities of Montreal and Toronto.The JEA Chairman, Ahmed Khudari, said the visit comes within the framework of Women in Trade program, implemented by the association, in partnership with the Trade Facilitation Office Canada (TFO Canada), to boost and diversify national exports, provide an opportunity for Jordanian companies to promote their products and open export opportunities in the Canadian market.Khudari stated the mission contributes to introducing Jordan's potential in this sector, and constitutes an opportunity to market Dead Sea products and cosmetics in the Canadian market.In this context, he said the visit also eyes to benefit from the joint free trade agreement countries, which provides "remarkable" opportunities and stimulates trade and investment opportunities in Jordan.In 2009, Jordan and Canada penned a free trade agreement, the first signed by Canada with an Arab country, and entered into force in 2012.Khudari noted the JEA's "great" efforts to help Jordanian exporters enter Canada by organizing Jordan's participation in exhibitions held in Canada, and holding workshops and dialogue sessions to introduce requirements and opportunities to empower national products to enter this "promising and important" market without any obstacles or customs duties.Furthermore, he stressed the JEA's keenness to open markets to Jordanian products, raise exports level and network Jordanian industrial companies with their counterparts from different countries across the world, indicating that Canadian market is "promising" for Jordanian products in various industrial sectors.Khudari highlighted the importance of industrial exports in driving national economy, by increasing production, expanding existing investments, providing further job opportunities, and enhancing Jordan's foreign currency reserves.