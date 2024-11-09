Qatari Publishers Make Prominent Presence At 2024 Algiers International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari publishing houses participating in the 27th Algiers International Fair 2024, held under the slogan "Read to Triumph," have made a prominent and distinguished appearance, showcasing some of the finest literary and intellectual works by authors and creatives from Qatar.

Qatar is this year's Guest of Honor at the fair, which runs from November 6 to 16, with the participation of 1,007 publishing houses from 40 Arab and foreign countries.

Abdul Karim Saeed Al Humaidi, supervisor of the Qatari of Culture's pavilion at the fair, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the strong Qatari participation reflects the deep cultural ties between Qatar and Algeria. He noted that the pavilion's design draws inspiration from traditional Qatari architecture, highlighting the countrys heritage. The pavilion features a range of Qatari publications, including ministry releases and a comprehensive cultural program with Algeria. The program includes lectures, discussions with Qatari authors and thinkers, a poetry evening, and a live display of Qatari folk arts. A special childrens section is also included with activities tailored to young attendees.

Amira Ahmed Al Muhannadi, Director of Katara Publishing House, stressed Katara's commitment to participating in Arab book fairs regularly as an opportunity to introduce its diverse publications.

She noted that many of the featured works are award-winning books and novels translated into French and English alongside the original Arabic.

Al Muhannadi also commended the significant interest from Algerian visitors in the Qatari pavilion, especially in books that have won the Katara Prize for Arabic Novel.

