UAE Pres. To Arrive In Kuwait Tomorrow Sun. On State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) - The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation will arrive in Kuwait tomorrow Sunday on a state visit. During the visit, UAE president will hold official talks with the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.