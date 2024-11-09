عربي


UAE Pres. To Arrive In Kuwait Tomorrow Sun. On State Visit

11/9/2024 2:11:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) - The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation will arrive in Kuwait tomorrow Sunday on a state visit.
During the visit, UAE president will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

