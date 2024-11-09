J&K Beats Meghalaya By 7 Wickets In Ranji Trophy
Date
11/9/2024 12:15:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Shillong- J&K senior cricket team defeated Meghalaya by seven wickets in Ranji Trophy on Friday at MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong.
Riding on a 10-wicket haul by Aquib Nabi, J&K needed 59 runs more on Day 3 to claim the win.
ADVERTISEMENT
Starting the day at 16/1, Vivrant Sharma (32* of 40 balls) played an unbeaten knock as captain Paras
ADVERTISEMENT
Dogra (15* of 14 balls) kept his cool to guide the team to victory.
Aquib Nabi, who took five wickets in both innings to keep the Meghalaya batters in check, was named player of the match for his 5/14 and 14 runs and 5/60 performance. All-rounder Abid Mushtaq also shone in the match, picking 5/19 in the first innings and making a crucial late-order 37 runs to give J&K a good lead.
Read Also
Ranji Trophy: J&K Closing In On Meghalaya In Shillong
J&K Beats Mizoram In Balram Das Tandon U16 Opener
J&K made 194 in reply to Megahalaya's 73 in the first innings. Meghalaya scored 195 in the second innings, giving J&K a target of 75 runs.
J&K made 77/3 in 15.4 overs to earn crucial points and move ahead in the Elite Group table.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09112024000215011059ID1108867525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.