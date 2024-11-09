J&K Beats Meghalaya By 7 Wickets In Ranji Trophy

Riding on a 10-wicket haul by Aquib Nabi, J&K needed 59 runs more on Day 3 to claim the win.

Starting the day at 16/1, Vivrant Sharma (32* of 40 balls) played an unbeaten knock as captain Paras

Dogra (15* of 14 balls) kept his cool to guide the team to victory.

Aquib Nabi, who took five wickets in both innings to keep the Meghalaya batters in check, was named player of the match for his 5/14 and 14 runs and 5/60 performance. All-rounder Abid Mushtaq also shone in the match, picking 5/19 in the first innings and making a crucial late-order 37 runs to give J&K a good lead.

J&K made 194 in reply to Megahalaya's 73 in the first innings. Meghalaya scored 195 in the second innings, giving J&K a target of 75 runs.

J&K made 77/3 in 15.4 overs to earn crucial points and move ahead in the Elite Group table.

