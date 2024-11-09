عربي


Privilege Motion Moved Against 6 BJP Mlas In J&K Assembly

11/9/2024 12:15:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference (NC) MLA Sajjad Shaheen moved a privilege motion in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday against six BJP members, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, for allegedly making derogatory remarks.

This was announced by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather at the conclusion of a five-day Assembly session here.

Besides the leader of opposition, the others named in the privilege motion are Sham Lal Sharma, Satish Kumar Sharma, R S Pathania, Vikram Randhawa and Rajiv Jasrotia.

The speaker said he has received another breach of privilege motion from NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi.

The speaker, however, did not mention the name of the person against whom the motion has been submitted.

“In both cases, I will examine and take appropriate action as per rules,” he said.

