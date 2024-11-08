Currencynewsbreaks Dealflow Events Appoints Investor Relations Veteran For Second Annual Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events, a leader in with a 20-year history of hosting events including The SPAC and The PIPEs Conference, has announced the appointment of investor relations pioneer Keith L. Lippert as senior advisor for the upcoming

Microcap Conference . The second annual Microcap Conference is slated to take place Jan. 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“We're excited to welcome Keith to our team as we gear up for the January 2025 Microcap Conference,” Steven Dresner, founder of DealFlow Events, said of the appointment.“Keith brings unmatched experience, deep capital markets insight and extensive contacts, all of which play a vital role in enhancing the quality of our event. Keith's involvement aligns with our mission to create a higher-quality platform for company and investor networking in the microcap market.”

To view the full press release, visit



About DealFlow Events

With a 20-year history of delivering high-quality, content-driven events for the financial industry, DealFlow Events is known for its signature conferences in the capital markets. The company's conferences are respected for providing engaging networking opportunities and valuable insights, attracting top market professionals.

