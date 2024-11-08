CTMS Service Management Named As A G-Cloud 14 Supplier By The UK Government

(MENAFN- Pressat) CTMS Service Management Ltd, a leading provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions, is proud to announce it has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service's G-Cloud 14 Framework reference: RM1557.14 . Lot 2 for Cloud Software. This enables CTMS to offer its portfolio of ITSM solutions to public sector organisations through the Digital Marketplace , providing them with streamlined access to leading ITSM and service management expertise.

CTMS's inclusion in G-Cloud 14 highlights its ongoing mission to empower public sector organisations with flexible, efficient, and scalable ITSM solutions that drive digital transformation. CTMS will provide the following services via the Digital Marketplace for the RM1577.14 Framework Lot 2:



Ivanti Neurons for ITSM (Service Management ITSM with AI, IT Asset Management and Experience Management DEX)

HappySignals Experience Management (ITXM) Platform

HaloITSM - SaaS ITSM/ITIL Aligned IT Service Management Software



Liberty Spark - Process Mapping Resolve Actions Express - (IT Automation) Software

The G-Cloud framework, managed by the Crown Commercial Service , enables public sector organisations such as Central Government Departments, non-departmental public bodies, British Overseas Territories, and Crown Dependencies, NHS bodies, local authorities and universities, to procure vetted cloud-based solutions and services more efficiently. As a G-Cloud 14 supplier, CTMS joins a select group of trusted providers, delivering high-quality, reliable ITSM solutions for public sector clients.

David Keen, Technical Services Director at CTMS Service Management said,“I am delighted that following a detailed procurement process, CTMS is now listed again as a G-Cloud 14 supplier. We have been listed as a supplier for the last 6 years and look forward to continuing to provide services for the next two years under this new framework agreement. It allows us to maintain our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and secure IT service management solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the UK public sector. I look forward to supporting more organisations in delivering world class service management outcomes during the course of the G-Cloud 14 framework.”

About CTMS:

CTMS is a leading IT Service Management solutions provider that empowers organisations to streamline their IT operations and deliver exceptional service experiences. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, CTMS Service Management offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to enhance IT support and drive business success.

About Crown Commercial Services:

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers. To find out more about CCS, visit:

