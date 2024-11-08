AURIÉ LUXE CO. Launches As A New Luxury Home Fragrance Brand With Handcrafted Candles, Diffusers And To Community Giving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Rohma Zaidi, the founder & Creative Director of Aurié Luxe Co. Driven by the desire to offer a unique and memorable candle experience, Rohma embarked on a quest to merge the vibrant cultures of South Asia and Canada to craft captivating scents.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AURIÉ LUXE CO., a Canadian home fragrance company, has introduced a new line of handcrafted candles and diffusers to the North American market, aiming to offer scents inspired by cultural touchstones. The company was founded by Rohma Zaidi and began its North American expansion in January 2024. Its offerings blend elements from South Asian and Canadian influences, which are reflected in the product's design and fragrance profiles.AURIÉ LUXE CO.'s core collections - the Heritage Collection, Signature Collection, and the new Map Collection - feature fragrances crafted with specific locations and cultural references in mind. Recent additions include a Toronto-inspired scent, "Amber, Rose, Apple & Warm Woods," designed to evoke aspects of the city. The company's products are produced with natural ingredients, aiming to provide a quality experience for customers.Social Responsibility and Community SupportAligned with its business goals, AURIÉ LUXE CO. also supports community initiatives through its social responsibility program. A portion of sales proceeds is donated to The SickKids Foundation, contributing to children's healthcare services in Canada.Retail Expansion and Corporate GiftingAs the holiday season approaches, AURIÉ LUXE CO. is expanding its retail presence and exploring new specialty retail partnerships across North America. Additionally, the brand has developed a corporate gifting service that offers customized fragrance options. Notable clients that have used AURIÉ LUXE CO. products for corporate gifting include Manulife, Edward Jones, BBC, and Joshua Creek Furniture.Future PlansIn the coming year, AURIÉ LUXE CO. aims to broaden its product range to include additional home fragrance and lifestyle items. The company plans to enhance its engagement on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, to reach and connect with a broader audience.For more information on AURIÉ LUXE CO., its products, or corporate gifting options, visit or follow aurieluxe on social media. To speak with someone on our team or for press inquiries, please contact ....

