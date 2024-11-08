Web3mediabreaks Upstream Poised As Global Hub With 20/7 Stock Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream , a MERJ Exchange and trading app, published a blog today that discussed the move to expand its trading to 20 hours per day, 7 days per week (10:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m. UTC+4). As a result, non-U.S. investors can use the expanded trading window to buy and sell listed U.S. and international equities in real-time directly through the Upstream trading app. The blockchain-powered expansion works to offer convenient stock trading for issuers and investors around the world.

“Upstream enables issuers listed on any major to dual list and reach international investors who can buy and trade their shares right from their phones,” said Brian Collins, Horizon president and Upstream co-creator.“Expanding our trading hours to near 24/7 trading creates unprecedented opportunity for traders across borders and time zones... This breakthrough in access gives investors around-the-clock opportunities to react to market changes in real-time, even when traditional markets are closed. This enhanced accessibility empowers our users to maximize their investment potential and stay ahead of the curve.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

.

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN