BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center Hosts NYT Bestselling Author & Women's Health Expert Dr. Sharon Malone In Fresno

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC) is thrilled to announce a special opportunity to host New York Times Bestselling Author and Chief Medical Officer of Alloy Women's Health, Dr. Sharon Malone, on November 14, 2024. This free event will take place at The Grand 1401 in Downtown Fresno, offering attendees the unique opportunity to engage with Dr. Malone as she discusses her acclaimed book, Grown Woman Talk: Your Guide to Getting and Staying Healthy.The evening will feature a fireside chat followed by a live Q&A session, allowing attendees to interact with Dr. Malone and gain insights into her expertise on women's health through the ages. A book signing will follow the discussion.Dr. Sharon Malone is a nationally recognized OB/GYN and Certified Menopause Practitioner based in Washington, D.C., on a mission to empower women to take charge of their health. With a wealth of experience advocating for reproductive rights and healthcare equity, she brings a compassionate and informed perspective to her work. Dr. Malone's insights are informed by her own experiences growing up in the Jim Crow South, where she witnessed firsthand the challenges of accessing quality healthcare.Her book, Grown Woman Talk, is a practical guide designed to address the often-overlooked health concerns of women, particularly those in marginalized communities. As former First Lady Michelle Obama notes, the book is“a must-read for anyone who cares about their quality of life.” Blending medical guidance with personal stories, Dr. Malone empowers women to navigate their health journeys with confidence.In 2024, Dr. Malone was honored on the Forbes 50 over 50 list for her innovative contributions to women's health, underscoring her commitment to improving healthcare access and understanding for all women.BWPC encourages both women and men of all ages to attend this educational and inspiring evening with Dr. Malone, where they will learn valuable tools to take charge of their health and well-being, at any age.BWPC gratefully acknowledges the generous support of our sponsors-Central Valley Community Foundation, KVPR, Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal, and CalViva-who have made this event possible.Event Details:Date: November 14, 2024Time: 6 PM - 8 PM (Doors open at 5 PM)Location: The Grand 1401, Downtown Fresno, CAAdmission: FreeBook Signing: Following the eventFor more information and to RSVP visitAbout BLACK Wellness & Prosperity CenterBLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2019 by Shantay Davies-Balch as a catalyst to improve well-being and prosperity in the Black community. From research and education to advocacy and infrastructure building, BWPC is dedicated to improving Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, elevating the Black voice, and strengthening Black capacity. For more information about BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center visit:

