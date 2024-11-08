Florida Personal Injury Law Firm, Ligori & Ligori, Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway For Tampa Bay Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ligori & Ligori host annual Turkey Giveaway November 9, 2024, at Tampa office, distributing free turkeys to families in need with support of community sponsors.

- Keith LigoriTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the second consecutive year, Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, a prominent Florida personal injury firm , is bringing the spirit of Thanksgiving to the community with their annual Turkey Giveaway. This year's event will take place on November 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their Tampa office, located at 1711 W Kennedy Blvd. Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one turkey per family.The Turkey Giveaway provides both drive-thru and walk-up options, making it accessible for all local residents to safely pick up their holiday meal essentials. Thanks to the generosity of this year's sponsors-Bloomingdale Chiropractic Clinic, Tampa Spine & Wellness, Advanced Diagnostic Group, and Brightstar Chiropractic-the firm expects to distribute even more turkeys than last year to families in need throughout the Tampa Bay area.Keith Ligori, founding partner at Ligori & Ligori, expressed his excitement for this year's event:“We're incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to give back to our community and share the warmth of Thanksgiving with those who need it most. Our firm is committed to supporting Tampa Bay families and fostering a spirit of compassion and gratitude.”Ligori & Ligori's Turkey Giveaway reflects the firm's dedication to community engagement and embodies their mission of not only serving clients in legal matters but also supporting Tampa Bay's residents in meaningful ways.More About Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law:Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala, and Orlando, Florida. The firm represents clients in a range of personal injury and insurance cases, including auto and truck accidents , property damage, wrongful death , and negligence claims. Since its inception, Ligori & Ligori has remained dedicated to providing "personalized attention for your personal injury," leveraging extensive resources and experience to ensure fair compensation for their clients. For more information, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit .

Theresa Lopez

Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law

+1 (888) 254-7119

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.