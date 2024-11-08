PM Modi’S Welfare Schemes Transform Rural Lives In Bokaro, Residents Share Gratitude

(MENAFN- IANS) Bokaro, Nov 8 (IANS) Residents in Jharkhand's Bokaro see significant improvements in their lives, thanks to the many central schemes that have been implemented so far. Programmes like the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Lakhpati Didi Yojana have brought remarkable changes to the lives of local residents, particularly in the rural areas.

Local people shared their experience with IANS of how these schemes have changed their lives for the better. Babita Devi, a resident of the rural area of Bokaro, said, "We have received immense benefits from PM Modi's various schemes. Under the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana,' we received one lakh rupees, with which we opened a tailoring centre. Many women work there together and earn their livelihood. We have especially had good earnings during the festivals. We are truly grateful to PM Modi for this."

She added that, in addition to this, she has benefited from several other schemes. She received a home under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' and a gas cylinder under the 'Ujjwala Yojana.' Babita mentioned that, earlier, she was not in a position to afford a gas connection. These schemes have given women real respect and dignity.

On the Jharkhand state government's recent offer to give Rs 1,000 per month to women under certain schemes, Babita asked, "Why is this money being given now? Why wasn't it given five years ago? We see this as an attempt to lure women during election time. We understand that such temporary offerings won't move us forward. We will vote for the lotus, as the work done by the BJP has been truly beneficial for women. These schemes are not just election promises, but long-term plans for real development."

She further stated, "We trust that if PM Modi's government is re-elected, these schemes will continue for everyone, forever, not just for a few months. Every scheme PM Modi has introduced has been implemented with full honesty. Just look at the vaccination campaign during the pandemic – if it wasn't for Modi's government, the vaccine would not have reached us so quickly and effectively."

"Similarly, PM Modi has launched several programmes for the poor and needy, including health schemes, the gas connection scheme, and many others. Millions of families have benefited. Women, who once spent time collecting wood to cook meals and make tea, now save time thanks to gas connections, making household chores easier. All of this is PM Modi's contribution. Under his leadership, the country has seen tremendous changes, and we are all grateful to him."

Another villager, Rajesh Kumar, appreciated the 'Awas Yojana.' He said, "Under this scheme, we received a beautiful home with facilities like a bathroom and a toilet. We also received a separate bathroom, which has improved our living conditions. Moreover, the government provided us with a 'red card' through which we can avail treatment worth up to five lakh rupees."

Rajesh Kumar also benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana, receiving a gas cylinder, which made household work easier. He mentioned that he received free vaccinations during the pandemic as well.

Rajesh added, "We've also learned that the government has a scheme that provides free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh for people aged 70 and above, which is a wonderful initiative. PM Modi has taken care of every member of our family, and we are all grateful to him. We will always remember Modi ji and vote for him because he has implemented many important schemes to improve our lives."

Another villager, Panchanan, shared, "PM Modi has given us the benefit of many important schemes. We received a home under the 'Awas Yojana' and a red card for ration. From housing to rations, everything has been taken care of. These schemes have brought about a major change in our lives. We are all excited and grateful for PM Modi's efforts."

A woman beneficiary said that she had benefited from almost all the schemes launched by the central government. "We have received gas connections, toilets, homes, and many other facilities through various schemes. We also find it very convenient to get treatment through the Ayushman card. We are very happy with every scheme PM Modi has implemented. We hope to receive even more benefits."

Another woman said, "We have benefited from almost every scheme of the central government. We now have drinking water, gas stoves, money in our bank accounts, and we receive rice, lentils, and other essential items. We are extremely happy."

These testimonies from the people of Bokaro demonstrate how the central government's welfare schemes have made a tangible difference in the lives of rural residents, improving their living standards and providing them with new opportunities for a better future.