White Cap Expands Operations In Central Region With Acquisition Of Toofast Supply

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired

TOOFast Supply, a supplier of professional grade tools and fasteners with four locations in Nebraska, serving commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential end markets.



TOOFast is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"The TOOFast Supply team has built strong customer relationships through their commitment to not only supplying quality products, but also providing dependable service and industry expertise. I'm excited to welcome them to the White Cap family and see what we will accomplish together," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"White Cap is a strong strategic and cultural fit for us, with a team that has a deep dedication to customer service excellence," said Roger Kontor, Owner of TOOFast Supply. "By bringing our two teams together, we'll establish increased capacity and create exciting growth opportunities for our team members, while providing value for our customers."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit href="" rel="nofollow" whiteca .



