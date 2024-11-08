Untuckit Partners With Folds Of Honor To Launch The Folds Of Honor Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UNTUCKit , the brand known for its stylish untucked shirts, is proud to announce a partnership with the military and first responder foundation Folds of Honor to create the Folds of Honor Collection, honoring our nation's heroes and celebrating the spirit of America.

This exclusive untucked shirt, inspired by the sacrifices of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, features a patriotic twist on the classic white button-down. Adorned with the Folds of Honor logo on UNTUCKit's signature sail, this shirt is a subtle yet powerful tribute. It also includes UNTUCKit's innovative Wrinkle-Free technology, giving wearers more time to spend with loved ones and less time worrying about laundry.

“Every time we put on this shirt, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by our heroes,” said Chris Riccobono, founder of UNTUCKit.“Partnering with Folds of Honor allows us to honor these brave individuals while providing support to their families through education.”

Folds of Honor has been dedicated to providing life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders since its inception in 2007. To date, the organization has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships, making a profound impact on countless lives“Through this partnership, we are not only creating a product that honors our heroes but also tangibly supporting their families,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor.“We are grateful for UNTUCKit's commitment to our mission and excited about the opportunity to reach evenmorefamilies in need.”

The idea for the Folds of Honor Collection was conceived by Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Sullivan, founder and CEO of Military Connect®, who collaborates with both UNTUCKit and Folds of Honor to further his company's mission of“Every Day is Veterans Day.”“I am proud to see this vision come to life,” Sullivan stated.“This partnership is a testament to the power of community and shared purpose.”

UNTUCKit will donate 10% of the proceeds from each sale of the Folds of Honor shirt directly to Folds of Honor, helping to fund scholarships that empower the families of our nation's heroes.

The Folds of Honor Collection is now available on the UNTUCKit website. Additionally, UNTUCKit proudly offers a 25% sitewide military discount at to honor all service members.

About UNTUCKit:

UNTUCKit is a clothing brand specializing in stylish, untucked shirts designed for a modern lifestyle. Since its launch, UNTUCKit has gained a loyal following by offering high-quality apparel that combines comfort, style, and versatility.

About Folds of Honor:

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor

