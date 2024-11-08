US-British Coalition Launches Airstrikes On Yemen's Hodeidah: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Nov 8 (IANS) The US-British coalition launched two on the Hodeidah province in northwestern Yemen on Friday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes hit the southern district of At-Tuhayat, the television said.

No further details or casualties were reported by the television, as the Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, rarely discloses its losses.

Meanwhile, residents of At-Tuhayat reported on social that they heard loud explosions at Houthi sites.

The coalition has made no confirmation of the alleged strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been launching rocket and drone attacks targeting what it described as "Israeli-linked" ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with Palestinians amid their conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has been conducting sporadic air raids and strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.