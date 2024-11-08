Explosion At Gas Station In Southern Myanmar Leaves One Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Nov 8 (IANS) An explosion at a station in southern Myanmar has resulted in one death and 21 injuries, including 12 from rescue agencies and nine from the fire services department, an official from the Bo Bo Win rescue organization told Xinhua on Friday.

The explosion occurred in Mawlamyine township of Mon state at around 5:20 pm local time on Thursday, the official said.

The blast killed the driver of an oil tanker, and four individuals sustained serious injuries, while the remaining suffered minor injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Upon receiving a report of an oil tanker fire at the gas station, we went there to help put out the flames. After three hours of efforts to extinguish the fire on the oil tanker, a second explosion occurred at 8:48 p.m. local time. All the firefighters and rescue workers at the scene were injured in the second blast," the official said.

All the injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment.