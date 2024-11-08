The Galien Foundation Honors 2024 Prix Galien Award Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners received prestigious award in recognition of latest innovations in advancement in life sciences NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, celebrated excellence and innovation in life sciences during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 18th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The USA Committees, composed of 20 committee members, 12 subcommittee members and 20 advisory board members, represented the renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia. With three Nobel Laureates, these groups honored this year's award winners in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" and "Best Startup." Continue Reading







(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation) "On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all nominees and winners for their exceptional efforts in addressing the critical challenges in human health," said Kenneth Frazier, Prix Galien Committee Chair (categories: Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubator/Accelerator/Equity, and Startup), former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co., Inc., Chairman, Health Assurance Initiatives, General Catalyst. "We are inspired by the remarkable achievements and standards set by the Prix Galien Awards nominees and encourage the winners to embrace this moment, honor their accomplishments and continue to exceed their own expectations in the years ahead."

The 2024 Prix Galien USA Award Winners Best Biotechnology Product Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca ENHERTU® Best Pharmaceutical Product Pfizer Inc. PAXLOVIDTM Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases Immunocore KIMMTRAK® Best Medical Technology Butterfly Network Butterfly iQ3TM Handheld Ultrasound System Best Digital Health Solution Viz Viz HCMTM Incubators, Accelerators and Equity TMC Innovation Texas Medical Center Innovation Best Startup Pentavere CervoMed Inc.

"The Awards Committee is honored to witness the exceptional dedication and creativity of our nominees as they turn visionary ideas into transformative solutions for patients worldwide. Their unwavering commitment to advancing patient care is truly commendable, and we are honored to celebrate their outstanding contributions to global health," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.

The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity was presented to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, in recognition of his unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, scientific innovation, and humanitarian efforts on a global scale. His efforts to address critical issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean life research, and sustainable development, following the establishment of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006, continue to have a profoundly positive impact on the well-being of people worldwide.

"We are excited to continue the Prix Galien legacy by honoring another extraordinary group of winners who exemplify the skill, dedication and innovation that is essential to the life sciences industry," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Our Awards Committee, Prix Galien Alumni, and all members of The Galien Foundation express our sincere appreciation to all winners and nominees, and we eagerly anticipate the significant contributions they will make to the future of global healthcare ."

The Prix

Galien Awards were created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, to recognize outstanding innovation and scientific advancement. With chapters in 14 countries and Africa, with the recent addition of Prix Galien India, Prix Galien is regarded worldwide as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2024

Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases:

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.

Prix Galien Committee Chair

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Stanley B. PRUSINIER

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco

Philipp A. SHARP

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President, Stanford University

Elie WIESEL

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup:

Kenneth C. FRAZIER

Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Alex GORSKY

Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY

Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee:

Robert S. LANGER

David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Chairman Prix Galien, In Memoriam

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee:

Gil BASHE

Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN

M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS

Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI

M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE

M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

James PRUTOW

J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Julien de SALABERRY

CEO & Founder, Galen Growth

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board:

Elaine BRENNAN

Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Rodolphe KATRA

Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER

Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO

Managing Director, Samsung Next

Detlev MENNERICH

Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Leighanne OH

MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC

Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL

Founder, Aisling Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board:

Junaid BAJWA

Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Ariel KATZ

CEO and Co-foudner, H1

Sachin NANAVATI

Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA

M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK

Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG

Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL

Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

