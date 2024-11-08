Hlt Min: Kuwait Hospitals Equipped With Modern Radiology Machines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi stated that hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art radiology machines in all varieties to reinforce the health system, and commended the qualified national cadres for operating such machinery with skill and professionalism.

Minister Al-Awadhi made these remarks to KUNA on Friday in an event celebrating World Radiology Day.

He underlined radiology as one of the four main pillars upholding healthcare system including doctors, nursing teams, and lab work.

Radiology is imperative to diagnosis, he added explaining that it puts modern technology to use including digital healthcare and Artificial Intelligence.

Minister Al-Awadhi said that this integration of modern machinery and technologies and keeping up with developments places Kuwait at level with highly developed countries.

He praised those working in the field, saying that investing in human capital reaps biggest rewards for Kuwait.

On her part, Chief of radiology department at the Ministry Dr. Butheina Al-Kandari told KUNA that this event is to facilitate better understanding of the field as it contributes to providing patients with safe care.

She affirmed their intent on continuously improving their services, providing advanced technologies and training specialized teams, and thanked the Ministry's unlimited support.

Radiology chief at Al-Adan hospital, Dr. Latifa Al-Kandari refuted a common misconception on radiology causing tumors saying that there are global standards to procedures, and they committed to adhering to the nitty-gritties.

As for event organizer, Dr. Khalida Al-Asousi, she said that this event highlights the vital role of radiology in guaranteeing better healthcare. (end)

