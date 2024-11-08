B-Town Celebs Congratulate Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul On Their Pregnancy Announcement

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others congratulated Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on their pregnancy announcement.

On Friday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the good news with a heartfelt post. Athiya and Rahul will welcome their first child in 2025. They shared a note that read,“Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.” The announcement post was accompanied by the visuals of little feet and an evil eye emoji.

The announcement quickly captured everyone's attention, with the couple's industry friends and family members flooding the comments section with heartfelt congratulations. Reacting to the post, Anushka dropped a heart and hug emojis. Rakul Preet Singh wrote,“Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys.” Sonakshi commented,“Omg omg omg soooo happy.”

Vaani Kapoor extended her wishes writing,“Aww congratulations you guys.” Vikrant Massey commented,“Congratulations you both!!!” Rhea Kapoor wished the couple, writing,“Aww congratulations.” Ananya wrote,“ Best news!!!” Samantha wrote,“congratulations.”

Among the other celebs, who congratulated Athiya and Rahul were Masaba Gupta, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sharvari.

In April this year, rumours swirled about Athiya expecting her first child after her father, Suniel Shetty, made a“nana” comment on a popular dance reality show. His remarks sparked widespread speculation that Athiya and KL Rahul might soon welcome a baby. Although neither the couple addressed the pregnancy rumours publicly, a source clarified that the news was untrue and that Athiya was not expecting at the time.

For the uninitiated, Athiya and Rahul first met in 2019 through a mutual friend, and two instantly clicked. Their connection deepened over the years, and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2023. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, and it was attended by close family and friends.