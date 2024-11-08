Hudson RPO Named No. 1 RPO Provider In APAC On HRO Today’S Baker’S Dozen List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marks second consecutive 1st place APAC ranking for Hudson RPO

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) (the“Company”), announced today that it was named as the No. 1 overall recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) provider in APAC according to HRO Today magazine's Baker's Dozen list of top enterprise providers. As part of this overall ranking for APAC, Hudson RPO ranked No. 1 for quality of services, and No. 2 in both breadth of services and size of deals. Furthermore, Hudson RPO was also named a top 10 provider in EMEA.

This year marks the 12th consecutive year Hudson RPO has been recognized as a top RPO provider in APAC (second consecutive year to be ranked No .1) and the 8th consecutive year as a top RPO provider in EMEA.

Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Hudson Global, commented,“We are honored to be included on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen lists and to rank number one in APAC for the second year in a row. This tremendous recognition is evidence of our consistency in delivering best-in-class service to a growing customer base. I am proud of our team who, despite a challenging global environment, continues to offer superior quality of services and maintain high levels of customer satisfaction, and I am confident will continue to do so as we further expand our services on a global scale. As we continue to enhance and grow our global footprint, we applaud the strong leadership teams in each region and the work they do day in and day out to provide the best possible service to our growing client list.”

The annual RPO Baker's Dozen list reflects the views of senior HR decision makers. The list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker's Dozen survey is considered a leading indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers. Results of the Baker's Dozen are based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rate RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

Hudson RPO's ranking on the Baker's Dozen list is one of many recent industry accolades for the company, including:



A“Major Contender” and“Star Performer” in Everest Group's global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

A“Major Contender” in all regions and a“Star Performer” in EMEA and APAC in Everest Group's Regional Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

A“Leader” in all categories of NelsonHall's Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Matrix.

An“Aspirant” in Everest Group's Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment. One of America's 500 best places to work in Newsweek's second annual ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces.



About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

