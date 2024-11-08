Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market To Reach USD 18.61 Bn By 2032, Driven By Efficient Air Travel Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market size was valued at USD 9.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 18.61 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The growth of the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market is caused by several factors; developments in air traffic control, increase in number of air travelers and a move towards sustainability. There is an increasing pressure on the airlines in terms of cost cutting, maximizing operational efficiencies, and enhancing passenger experience. Airlines are implementing new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytical tools, Internet of Things (IoT) to cope with these needs. IATS solutions are transforming critical aspects of airline operations like Flight Information, Scheduling, Automated Ticketing and Baggage Handling as well Predictive Maintenance of Aircrafts. Increase in number of smart airports, which encompass biometric authentication; cloud-based systems and digital signage also propel the requirement for these technologies.Get Sample Copy of Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market @Due to increasing environmental concerns, several countries are focusing on reducing carbon emissions in each sectors, including transportation. Consequently, numerous eco friendly as well as energy-efficient innovations have actually been taken on in the aviation field which has assisted airlines in accomplishing their sustainable target through IATSs. They not only optimize the fuel consumption also put all the flights on an optimal way while minimizing any delays happening which help to significantly reduce carbon emissions. With the aviation industry rapidly expanding, demand for intelligent infrastructure is increasing. Rapid expansion in the digitalization of flight planning, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, and customer service has increased demand for smart technologies that help manage operations while minimizing errors. Moreover, with the boom of global sustainability initiatives, IATS will play an enormous pivotal role in facilitating sustainable aviation activities as well as reducing operational cost and improving customer experience.Top Key Players in Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market:International Business Machines CorporationAmadeus IT Holding S.A.CISCO Systems Inc.Indra Sistemas S.A.NEC CorporationRockwell Collins Inc.SITASiemens AGUnisys CorporationHoneywell Corporation IncDENSO CORPORATIONEnquiry Before Buy:Segmentation AnalysisBy System TypeIn the system type segmentation of the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market, the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) segment held a dominant share of over 31% in 2023. This segment is expected to maintain its leading revenue share, driven by the growing demand for air travel. The increasing number of flights, along with the rising adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), is fueling this growth. Additionally, in September 2023, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) provided a technical grant to the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to enhance the air traffic management infrastructure within Vietnam's airspace, further supporting the sector's expansion.By ApplicationIn the application type segmentation of the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market, the Aircraft Traffic Management segment maintained a dominant share of over 25% in 2023. This growth is attributed to the numerous advantages provided by these systems, including essential services like collision avoidance for pilots, clear landing paths during emergencies, improved resource utilization, and the integration of advanced automation to reduce human error-aligning with ongoing trends in the industry.Moreover, the traveler information management segment is expected to see substantial growth in the forecast period. Airlines are increasingly focusing on developing integrated platforms that provide seamless, end-to-end services for travelers, thus enhancing their brand value. A prominent example is the Luxembourg-based Luxaviation Group, which introduced an online management platform in September 2022, offering a streamlined travel experience and illustrating the market's move towards more unified service models.Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation:By Offerings:HardwareInterface BoardsSensorsSurveillance CamerasTelecommunication NetworksMonitoring and Detection SystemsOthersSoftwareVisualization SoftwareVideo Detection Management SoftwareTransit Management SoftwareOthersServicesCloud servicesBusiness servicesProfessional servicesBy System Type:Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)Emergency Medical System (EMS)By Application:Security SurveillanceShuttle Bus TrackingTraveler Information ManagementAircraft Traffic ManagementSmart TicketingEmergency NotificationOthersBuy Complete Report of Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market:Regional LandscapeIn 2023, North America led the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market, holding more than 30% of the share. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, fueled by substantial investments in the development of smart technologies for airlines and IoT. The region's access to advanced technologies such as machine learning, big data, and cloud computing plays a critical role in managing growing air traffic and improving public transport systems. Additionally, North American governments are prioritizing the implementation of intelligent transportation systems to enhance infrastructure.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the expansion of airport infrastructure and the increasing demand for advanced airport information systems. The region is also integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as improved baggage handling systems, with smart technologies playing an essential role in enhancing both efficiency and the passenger experience.Recent DevelopmentsIn April 2024, Amadeus IT Holding S.A. expanded its portfolio with AI-driven software solutions to improve passenger management and baggage tracking, aiming to provide more seamless travel experiences and reduce operational bottlenecksAccess Full Report on Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market:Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation, by Offerings8. Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation, by System Type9. Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Segmentation, by Application10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. 