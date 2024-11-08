ICESCO Calls To Intensify Efforts To Raise Scientific Diplomacy Awareness

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) called on Friday on the international community to intensify efforts to raise awareness of the importance of scientific in promoting knowledge and building global peace.

In a statement on the World Science Day for Peace and Development, ICESCO said "Based on its belief in the importance of employing science in building peace, ISESCO seeks, within its vision and strategic orientations, to consolidate the concept of scientific diplomacy by preparing a study entitled "Strengthening Scientific Diplomacy: A Roadmap for the Strategy of ISESCO Member States."

The statement added ISESCO is implementing several programs and activities, including the ISESCO Competition for Developing the Process of Converting Organic Waste into Food Boards to Contribute to Achieving Food Security, and the Organization's ambitious program to produce 500,000 seedlings in the countries of the Islamic world.

It also called for qualifying individuals through a scientific approach based on developing skills that keep pace with present developments and anticipate the requirements of tomorrow's professions to advance science as a tool for achieving progress, peace and prosperity. (end)

mry









MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108865453