CIBSE Takes Global Stage At COP29 With Focus On Passive Cooling

(MENAFN- Pressat) CIBSE is excited to announce its participation in the 29th session of the of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP29), taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11-22 November 2024. CIBSE's Technical Director, Dr. Anastasia Mylona, will join the high-profile event 'Sustainable Cooling in a Warming World' at the Blue Zone UK Pavilion on 16 November. This event, facilitated by the UK Government's Department for Security and Net Zero , will highlight the critical need for sustainable cooling solutions in addressing climate change.

Dr. Mylona will contribute to the panel discussion with a presentation on 'Raising Standards for Passive Cooling,' focusing on how addressing the increasing demand for cooling is crucial for both climate resilience and the transition to net zero. Her participation underscores CIBSE's position as a global authority on climate resilience, net zero and the decarbonisation of the built environment.

Commenting on her involvement, Dr. Mylona said: 'I am both honoured and excited to represent CIBSE at COP29 this year and contribute to the critical discussion on sustainable cooling. As the world faces increasingly severe impacts from climate change, it is imperative that we develop sustainable solutions to tackle overheating and ensure access to cooling for all. At CIBSE, we are committed to raising standards in passive cooling as a vital element in the decarbonisation of buildings. I look forward to showcasing the UK's leadership in this area and sharing best practices that can be adopted globally for a more sustainable, climate-resilient future.'

The event will celebrate the UK's leadership in sustainable cooling and the significant milestones achieved since the launch of the Global Cooling Pledge (GCP) at COP28. The session will also showcase the UK's leadership of the Innovation in cooling in Mission Innovation and the development of passive design codes to adapt and mitigate against overheating.

Dr. Mylona's contribution will reinforce CIBSE's ongoing commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change, overheating and embodied carbon through innovative, passive cooling standards. This participation at COP29 highlights CIBSE's global influence in shaping best practices for a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

As the leading authority and standard setter on building services engineering worldwide, CIBSE remains at the forefront of advancing climate-resilient design and the urgent pursuit of net zero. Through collaboration with governments, industry leaders and international stakeholders, CIBSE continues to push the boundaries in sustainable building practices, ensuring that building performance and human comfort can thrive in a warming world.