Ashland To Host Live 2024 Strategy Update Event For Analysts And Investors

The event will include presentations and prepared remarks from members of Ashland's executive team, as well as breakout sessions for in-person attendees. There will be an opportunity for both live and webcast attendees to ask questions during moderated Q&A sessions.

Participants include:



Guillermo Novo , chair, and chief executive officer

Kevin Willis , senior vice president and chief financial officer

Dago Caceres , senior vice president and general manager, specialty additives

Alessandra Faccin , senior vice president and general manager, life sciences and intermediates

Jim Minicucci , senior vice president and general manager, personal care William Whitaker , vice president finance and director investor relations

Interested participants must register for the event and have the option to attend via live webcast or in person. Presentations are expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude following Q&A sessions at 11:00 a.m. ET. After Q&A, in-person attendees will have the opportunity to discuss key initiatives with business line leaders and scientists in breakout sessions until 12:00 p.m ET. Early registration is encouraged because in person seating is limited. To register, participants should use the following link: registration page .

Registration information and further event details will be posted on Ashland's investor website at .

A webcast of the event will be available live and can be accessed, along with supporting materials, through the Ashland website. A replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will be archived, along with supporting materials, on Ashland's website for 12 months. Copies of the presentation may also be requested by sending an email to ...

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and to learn more.

