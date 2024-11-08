EXPLORE SCOTLAND, IRELAND, OR WALES WITH CELTIC ROUTES' LAND ROVERS, RANGE ROVERS, AND MINI CLUBMANS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celtic Routes self drive tours

Celtic Routes expands its fleet for 2025 with Land Rovers, Range Rovers, and Mini Clubmans, while adding new team members to enhance custom self-drive tours.

NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celtic Routes, the renowned self-drive tour operator, announces exciting updates for 2025, including an expanded fleet featuring Land Rovers, Range Rovers, and Mini Clubmans. This diverse offering ensures that every traveller can find the perfect vehicle for their adventure through the stunning landscapes of Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, accommodating those who prefer a larger vehicle as well as those who favour a more compact option.The new fleet caters to a variety of preferences, allowing travellers to choose between the rugged versatility of Land Rovers, the refined elegance of Range Rovers, and the nimble manoeuvrability of Mini Clubmans. Each vehicle promises an exceptional driving experience tailored to individual needs.In addition to the expanded fleet, Celtic Routes has strengthened its team with four new hires: two Sales Consultants, an Operations Executive and a Head of Marketing. This new talent enhances the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and memorable travel experiences.Celtic Routes specialises in self-drive tours that take travellers off the beaten path. Guests can explore iconic routes such as Scotland's North Coast 500, Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, and Wales' Snowdonia 360. Expertly crafted itineraries highlight not only popular destinations but also hidden gems away from the crowds.With a focus on exceptional experiences, Celtic Routes combines immaculately prepared vehicles with carefully selected accommodations and excursions. Travellers can enjoy luxurious boutique lodgings, from Scottish castles to seaside inns, while savouring local cuisine and experiencing the renowned Celtic hospitality. Options for activities include sea kayaking, wildlife spotting, fly fishing, and off-roading.Celtic Routes also offers customisable tours tailored to specific interests, including golf, hunting, fishing, and whisky tasting. Travel planners are available to create bespoke itineraries that incorporate pre- and post-tour adventures in vibrant cities like Dublin or historic Edinburgh.With research indicating that over 40% of travellers express regret over their holiday choices, an expertly crafted tour from Celtic Routes presents a valuable investment for those looking to maximise their precious vacation time.Dates and prices for 2025 are now available, and early bookings are encouraged, particularly for the highly sought-after Land Rovers. Discover the adventure of a lifetime with Celtic Routes.

