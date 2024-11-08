Singapore Personal Luxury Retail Report 2024: Designer Apparel And Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) Benefit From The Rising Trend Of Quality Over Quantity
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Luxury in Singapore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Retail value sales of designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) rose by 4% to reach SGD1.3 billion in 2024, primarily driven by sales of women's designer apparel (ready-to-wear), which recorded sales of SGD712 million.
Personal Luxury in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Wearables Electronics, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) benefit from the rising trend of quality over quantity Pop-up shops and new collections bolster sales of luxury eyewear Luxury jewellery exhibitions hosted in Singapore boost consumers' interest Luxury leather good players focus on enhancing sustainability to attract consumers Luxury wearables offer cutting-edge technology and customisable features Consumers increasingly view luxury timepieces as investments Luxury writing instruments offer customisation to boost retail value sales Quality ingredients drive growth in super premium beauty and personal care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Players invest in digital features to enhance customer services online Luxury jewellery and travel goods are key sales areas over the forecast period Sustainable practices increase, responding to consumers' rising demands
LUXURY GOODS IN SINGAPORE
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments What next for luxury goods?
