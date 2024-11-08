Singapore Personal Luxury Retail Report 2024: Designer Apparel And Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) Benefit From The Rising Trend Of Quality Over Quantity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Luxury in Singapore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retail value sales of designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) rose by 4% to reach SGD1.3 billion in 2024, primarily driven by sales of women's designer apparel (ready-to-wear), which recorded sales of SGD712 million.

Personal Luxury in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Wearables Electronics, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) benefit from the rising trend of quality over quantity

Pop-up shops and new collections bolster sales of luxury eyewear

Luxury jewellery exhibitions hosted in Singapore boost consumers' interest

Luxury leather good players focus on enhancing sustainability to attract consumers

Luxury wearables offer cutting-edge technology and customisable features

Consumers increasingly view luxury timepieces as investments

Luxury writing instruments offer customisation to boost retail value sales Quality ingredients drive growth in super premium beauty and personal care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Players invest in digital features to enhance customer services online

Luxury jewellery and travel goods are key sales areas over the forecast period Sustainable practices increase, responding to consumers' rising demands

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2019-2023

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2020-2023

Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

LUXURY GOODS IN SINGAPORE

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for luxury goods?

MARKET DATA



Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2019-2023

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2020-2023

Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

