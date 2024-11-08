The Lodhi Welcomes Shabad Ahuja As Director Of Food And Beverages

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 7th November 2024: The Lodhi, New Delhi, is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Shabad Ahuja as the new Director of Food and Beverages. With over 15 years of dynamic experience in the hospitality sector, Mr. Ahuja is poised to elevate the offerings and guest experiences at the hotel.



In his new role, Mr. Ahuja will oversee all food and beverage operations, leading a talented team to deliver exceptional dining experiences while optimising performance and fostering innovative strategies to enhance guest satisfaction.



“We are thrilled to have Mr. Ahuja join us as the Director of Food and Beverages at The Lodhi. His extensive experience in curating bespoke guest experiences and his proven track record in menu development and team leadership make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to his contributions in further enhancing our culinary excellence,” said Mr. Abhimanyu Singh Lodha, General Manager, The Lodhi.



Mr. Ahuja joins The Lodhi from Annamaya Holdings Ltd., where he served as General Manager at MA-HE Coastal Indian in the United Kingdom. In this role, he was instrumental in developing restaurant concepts, managing pre-opening activities, and implementing successful marketing strategies that significantly increased customer engagement and revenue. Prior to this, he held various key positions at JW Marriott Hotels in Bengaluru and New Delhi, where he excelled in maximising operational efficiency and enhancing guest relations.



His expertise includes pre-opening management, beverage ordering, vendor negotiations, and maintaining high standards of service excellence. Mr. Ahuja holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from the Institute of Hotel Management, Chandigarh.



Commenting on his appointment, he stated,“I am honoured to take on this role at The Lodhi, a hotel renowned for its elegance and exceptional service. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to create memorable culinary experiences that will further solidify The Lodhi's reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.”





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognised as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst India's Top Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for six years straight (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017). In April 2024, the hotel was named the Best International Hotel for Food and Drinks by Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers.



The Lodhi's dining scene is considered among the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which include the renowned 'Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-metre lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotel's dedicated Les Clefs d'Or Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.



