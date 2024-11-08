(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Elan Group signs Ramada Encore by Wyndham with AS Hotels & Residences Private Limited to Launch the Hotel at Elan Miracle Mall, Located in Sector 84, Gurugram. Strategically Positioned Within Elan Miracle, a Premium Commercial Destination, Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham will cater to Both Business and Leisure Travellers.



Elan Group Signs Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham with AS Hotels & Residences Private Limited at Elan Miracle Mall Sector - 84





Elan Group Has Leased out approximately 1.2 Lakh Sq. ft. of space to AS Hotels & Residences Private Limited to Establish Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham. The Upcoming Property Will Feature 91 Luxurious Keys, Including Suites and A Range of premium facilities such as All-Day Dining, a Gym, Banquet Halls, Meeting Rooms, A Party Deck and A Swimming Pool. The hotel is expected to Be Open Towards the End of This Year.





Ms. Venika Kapoor, Senior Vice President-CRM, Elan Group shared,“We Are Excited to Welcome the Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham Brand to Elan Miracle Mall. This Initiative is a Testimony to Our Vision of Establishing a Vibrant Mixed-Use Development in A Prime Location on Dwarka Expressway. The Addition of Ramada Encore Will Elevate the Hospitality Landscape at Elan Miracle, Enriching both Business and Leisure Experiences. We Are Confident that this Collaboration Will Redefine Luxury Hospitality Standards in Gurugram.”





Mr. Amar Bharati, Director, AS Hotels & Residences Private Limited stated, "Bringing Ramada Encore to Gurgaon, especially at the prime location of Elan Miracle Mall, marks a significant step in our mission to offer vibrant and rejuvenating hotel experiences. Our affiliation with Elan Group enhances our ability to cater to the needs of both business travellers and those exploring this dynamic city."





Elan Miracle Mall is a Standout Destination Not Just for Its High-End Retail Offerings but Also for Its Innovative Architectural Design. The Mall's Sleek, Modern Exterior, Featuring A Harmonious Blend of Glass and Steel, Seamlessly Integrates into The Lush Surroundings, Creating A Visually Striking and Efficient Structure. Its Contemporary Design Ethos Is Complemented by Thoughtfully Landscaped Gardens and Open Spaces, Offering A Tranquil Escape from The City's Hustle and Bustle.





Elan Miracle Hosts an Array of Leading Brands, including Zudio, McDonald's, Haldiram's, INTUNE By Shoppers Stop, The Souled Store, Mama Earth, Mogli's Coffee, SUGAR Cosmetics, Nykaa On Trend, Anytime Fitness, Puma, NewU, Hidesign, Fabindia, Bliss Club, SALT Attire, The House of Rare, Meena Bazar, BlueStone, Giva, Gianis, Domino's, Barista, Boba Bhai, California Burrito, VIP Bags, Me n Moms, Kingdom of White, Saku, Namish and Tarunaie Creations Among Others. The Addition of Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham Further Strengthens its Diverse Offerings, Creating A One-Stop Destination for Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, And Hospitality. New Brands that are Slated to open at Elan Miracle Mall Include Levi's, Snitch, Bata, Being Human, Sweetdreams, Himalaya Opticals, PVR Cinemas, Looks Salon, Geetanjali Salon, Chaayos, Toni & Guy, Chocolate Room and Market 99.





Mr. Ankit Sharma, Vice President- Leasing, Elan Group shared,“We Are Delighted to Join Hands with AS Hotels & Residences Private Limited to Bring Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham to Elan Miracle Mall. This Move Not Only Reinforces Our Commitment to Creating World-Class Destinations but Also Highlights the Value We Bring to Our Tenants and The Community. Elan Miracle Has Swiftly Evolved into A Premier Retail and Lifestyle Destination and the Addition of a Renowned Hospitality Brand Like Ramada Encore by Wyndham Will Further Elevate the Experience for Our Patrons.”





With Seamless Connectivity to The Dwarka Expressway and Its Proximity to New Gurugram, The Elan Miracle Is a Preferred Location for Brands to Establish Themselves.





About Elan Group

Elan Group was established with an aim to revolutionise the principles of "Trust, Quality & Sustainability" in the real estate industry. Over the past decade, these foundational values have driven the company's remarkable growth, positioning Elan as a leader in the luxury real estate sector. The group's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and pioneering innovation has set new benchmarks in the industry. With a vision to 'Build the Future,' Elan is dedicated to transforming the Indian realty landscape through its ultra-luxury projects across Commercial, Residential and Hospitality sectors.





Through innovative designs, impeccable craftsmanship, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, Elan Group has redefined luxury living and commercial spaces. The company has consistently built a sterling reputation by exceeding expectations and delivering on its promises. These developments are designed to set new standards in luxury, sustainability, and innovation with the goal of redefining urban living and commercial excellence.





For more information, please visit

elanlimited .