Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund (BDKNX) Wins 2024 HFM US Performance Award For Best 40 Act Fund Of The Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments is excited to announce recognition of our Securitized Products team and the Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund. The team, led by Paul van Lingen in the firm's Newport Beach, California office, manages approximately $1 Billion (as of October 31, 2024) between all of their Securitized Product strategies. Bramshill's management of this multi strategy 40 Act fund began December 2022. This strategy tends to have a low correlation to interest rates and it focuses on investing in securities that are Asset Backed in nature.

"We are highly honored that HFM has recognized all of our hard work with this industry wide 40 Act award. Our decades of learned experience in these asset classes combined with strong risk management are major contributing factors to our results," stated Paul Van

Lingen, Senior Managing Director.

Please find With Intelligence's "HFM US Performance Awards 2024" winners here .

ABOUT BRAMSHILL INVESTMENTS

Bramshill Investments is an alternative asset manager with over $6.7 billion under management (as of September 30, 2024), offering strategies across various debt and fixed income markets. Bramshill Investments seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account formats. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: .

RISKS AND DISCLOSURES



Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

References to other mutual funds should not be considered an offer to buy or sell these securities.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information about the Fund is in the prospectus and summary prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling

800-207-7108

or by visiting the Fund's website at

. Please read the Fund's

prospectus

or

summary prospectus

carefully before investing.

An investment in the Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested and including, but not limited to, the following risks: Market Risk:

the market price of a security may decline, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions that are not specifically related to a particular issuer, company, or asset class. Fixed income/interest rate:

Generally, fixed income securities decrease in value if interest rates rise, and increase in value if interest rates fall. High Yield ("Junk") bond: involve greater risk of default, downgrade, or price declines, can be more volatile and less liquid than investment-grade securities. Securitized Products:

such as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, are subject to prepayment risk, "extension risk" (repaid more slowly), credit risk, liquidity and default risks. Liquidity:

the Fund may not be able to sell some or all of the investments that it holds due to a lack of demand in the marketplace or it may only be able to sell those investments at a loss. Liquid investments may become illiquid or less liquid after purchase by the Fund, Illiquid investments may be harder to value, especially in changing markets. Valuation: From time to time, the Fund will need to fair-value portfolio securities at prices that differ from third party pricing inputs. This may affect purchase price or redemption proceeds for investors who purchase or redeem Fund shares on days when the Fund is pricing or holding fair-valued securities. Such pricing differences can be significant and can occur quickly during times of market volatility. Credit Risk: If an issuer or guarantor of a debt security held by the Fund or a counterparty to a financial contract with the Fund defaults or is downgraded or is perceived to be less creditworthy, the value of the Fund's portfolio will typically decline. The Fund's securities are generally not guaranteed by any governmental agency. Real estate market:

property values may fall due to various economic factors. Management and Strategy: the evaluation and selection of the Fund's investments depend on the judgment of the Fund's Sub-Advisor, which may prove to be incorrect. Government Securities: securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies (such as securities issued by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac) are subject to market risk, interest rate risk and credit risk. Sector:

emphasis of the Fund's portfolio on a specific sector may present more risks than if the portfolio were broadly diversified over numerous sectors. Collateralized Loan Obligations: subject to interest rate, credit, asset manager, legal, regulatory, limited recourse, liquidity, redemption, and reinvestment risks. Recent Market Events:

Periods of market volatility may occur in response to market events and other economic, political, and global macro factors, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, government actions to mitigate its effects, and the rise of inflation, could adversely affect the value and liquidity of the Fund's investments. Non-diversification: focus in the securities of fewer issuers, which exposes the Fund to greater market risk than if its assets were diversified among a greater number of issuers. Repurchase agreement: may be subject to market and credit risk. Reverse repurchase agreement: risks of leverage and counterparty risk. Leverage:

The use of leverage may magnify the Fund's gains and losses and make the Fund more volatile. Derivatives: derivative instruments (e.g. short sells, options, futures) involve risks different from direct investment in the underlying assets, including possible losses in excess of amount invested or any gain in portfolio positions. Municipal Bonds:

payment of principal and interest on these obligations may be adversely affected by a variety of factors at the state or local level. Leveraged Loan:

subject to the risks typically associated with debt securities, and may be more credit sensitive. Equity:

The value of equity securities may fall due to general market and economic conditions, perceptions regarding the real estate industry, or factors relating to specific companies. Preferred Stock: subject to company-specific and market risks applicable generally to equity securities and is also sensitive to changes in the company's creditworthiness, and changes in interest rates. ETF:

Investing in an ETF will provide the Fund with exposure to the securities comprising the index on which the ETF is based and will expose the Fund to risks similar to those of investing directly in those securities. LIBOR:

Many financial instruments use a floating rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"), which is being phased out. Any effects of the transition away from LIBOR could result in losses.

Correlation is a statistic that measures the degree to which two securities move in relation to each other.

With Intelligence is a business that looks to connect investors and managers through its proprietary data platform and events globally. The HFM US Performance Awards were launched in 2007 and annually recognizes hedge funds, CTAs and fund of funds based in North America. The criteria for the award is focused on absolute performance as well as standard deviation of returns and outperformance of the relevant With Intelligence benchmark index. With Intelligence also takes into consideration the relative assets under management (AUM), 1, 3 and 5-year performance track-records, nature of the investment strategy, other supporting materials and professional knowledge they have about shortlisted funds to come to their decisions. In terms of performance, the judges considered the 1, 3 and 5 year track-records as well as AUM ending June 2024. 12 funds submitted entries and 8 funds were shortlisted for the 40 Act Fund category. The Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund has not received the award in the past.

The Fund may not be suitable for all investors. We encourage you to consult with appropriate financial professionals before considering an investment in the Fund.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. ("Liberty Street") is the advisor to the Fund. The Fund is part of the Liberty Street family of funds within the series of Investment Managers Series Trust. Liberty Street provides access to valuable and timely investment strategies designed to help investors and financial advisors meet the challenges of today's market environment. As of September 30, 2024, Liberty Street manages five mutual funds and a closed-end interval fund with collective assets under management of over $1.5 billion.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contact: Nina Udell, [email protected]

