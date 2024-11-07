Dino Ancient Art Adventure By Future Vip Kid Limited Wins Bronze In A' Toy, Game And Hobby Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dino Ancient Art Adventure

Innovative 3D Paper Art Recreating Famous Chinese Painting Recognized for Excellence in Toy Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of toy design, has announced that Dino Ancient Art Adventure by Future Vip Kid Limited has been honored with the prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in the Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design category. This recognition highlights the innovative design and educational value of Dino Ancient Art Adventure within the competitive toy industry.Dino Ancient Art Adventure stands out as a unique and engaging learning tool that combines the immersive format of pop-up books with the beauty and historical significance of traditional Chinese scroll painting. By recreating the famous painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival" in 3D paper art, this book offers children a fresh and exciting way to explore history, art, and culture. The design aligns with the growing trend of educational toys that foster creativity and cultural appreciation.The book's innovative features, such as the ability to view pages individually or expand the book as a whole scroll, provide a rich and versatile reading experience. The inclusion of VR glasses further enhances the immersion, allowing children to enter a 3D audiovisual world and experience the charm of famous paintings from multiple dimensions. The use of durable transparent PVC material ensures the book can withstand repeated use and interaction.This recognition from the A' Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards serves as motivation for Future Vip Kid Limited to continue pushing the boundaries of educational toy design. By combining art, history, and technology in innovative ways, the company aims to ignite children's enthusiasm for learning and understanding traditional culture. This award-winning design sets a new standard for engaging and immersive educational products in the toy industry.Dino Ancient Art Adventure was designed by a talented team including Yuan Tian, Zicai Zhou, Shuxian Liu, Ye Li, and the dedicated staff at Future Vip Kid Limited. Their expertise in art, design, and education contributed to the creation of this exceptional learning tool.Interested parties may learn more about Dino Ancient Art Adventure and its designers at:About Future Vip Kid LimitedVIPKID is an online education company that provides 1-to-1 English learning products for children aged 4-15 around the world. VIPKID is committed to becoming a family learning companion, focusing on the three cores of education, science and technology, and service, to help children improve their language thinking ability, logical ability, and cultivate the formation of comprehensive quality learning habits. Future Vip Kid Limited is based in China.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovation, user engagement, safety, educational value, aesthetics, durability, playability, cultural relevance, sustainability, inclusivity, age appropriateness, market potential, originality, functionality, emotional connection, social impact, adaptability, packaging, value, and manufacturability. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious acknowledgment of design excellence in the toy industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Toy, Games and Hobby Products Design Award recognizes innovative designers, agencies, brands, and manufacturers who demonstrate remarkable design capabilities and contribute to advancing the industry. By participating, entrants gain global recognition and prestige in this competitive field. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by honoring and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Interested parties may learn more, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate at:

