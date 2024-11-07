QFZ, Qterminals Sign Agreement For Cooperation On Marsa Port Operations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and QTerminals today signed a cooperation agreement that entrusts QTerminals Group as the official operator of Marsa located in Umm Al Houl Free Zone.

Under the agreement, QTerminals will be responsible for managing and developing all operations of Marsa Port and providing an integrated package of maritime and handling services, as well as managing multiple-use docks to support industries and factories being attracted to strategic projects in the State of Qatar or around the global world. In addition, QTerminals will facilitate shipbuilding, refitting, and repairs for yachts and other vessels, and will provide marine services for yachts and ships.

CEO of QFZ HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani and the Board Member of QTerminals Group, Capt. Abdulla bin Mohamad Al Khanji signed the pact on the sidelines of the Qatar Boat Show running through Nov. 9 at the Old Doha Port.

On this occasion, HE Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti said that the agreement contributes to achieving the strategy of QTerminals as a Qatari company specialized in port management and its efforts will contribute to the growth of Marsa Ports operations, enhancing its position as a regional hub for maritime services and providing services efficiently to all maritime activities by improving its capabilities, while focusing on super-yachts and their associated services.

This step, he added, supports the efforts focused on reinforcing Qatars profile as an attractive superyacht destination in the region by having what it takes to meet local and world needs in this field.

CEO of QFZ Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani said "This cooperation agreement with QTerminals marks a defining moment in our journey to position Marsa Port as a premier destination for global maritime activity, aligning with Qatars commitment to economic diversification under Qatar National Vision 2030. Marsa Port and QTerminals cutting-edge infrastructure and unparalleled operational expertise create an ecosystem to attract superyachts, high-value vessels, and world-class maritime service providers. As QFZ advances as a hub for maritime manufacturing and services, we are ready to propel Qatars maritime sector to new heights, establishing Qatar as the premier regional destination for innovation in maritime and logistics solutions."

For his part, Board Member of QTerminals Group, Capt. Abdulla bin Mohamad Al Khanji said "Becoming the official operator of Marsa Port strengthens our footprint in Qatar, where we proudly manage and operate Hamad Port, one of the largest ports in the Middle East. This addition to our portfolio complements our ongoing commitment to implementing Qatar National Vision 2030. QTerminals reach extends beyond Qatar, with established business units in the Netherlands, Türkiye, and Ukraine, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each market. We are eager to apply this international experience at Marsa Port to drive economic growth and foster trade in Qatar and beyond."

Through this strategic partnership, Marsa Port will expand its services, ensuring that Qatar and its free zones remain at the forefront of maritime development in the region by enhancing its maritime capabilities and supporting sustainable growth in the maritime industry.

Marsa Port is strategically located in the Umm Alhoul free zone, adjacent to Hamad Port, the worlds largest greenfield seaport, and only 20 minutes from central Doha city. Marsa Port has a 7.5-meter-deep draught, which serves as a base for companies from around the world to conduct a variety of activities including ocean vessel building and repair, internal design and fit-out, ship provisions supply, safety training, boat brokerage as well as maritime research.

Notably, the ports Synchro Lift is designed to accommodate vessels more than 70 meters in length and weighing more than 2,200 tonnes, it will also feature a travel lift designed to handle vessels up to 30 meters in length and weighing up to 300 tonnes

