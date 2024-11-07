Expanding Commitment To Sensory-Friendly Experiences At The Comcast Center Campus

(MENAFN- 3BL)

The Comcast Center Campus in Philadelphia further expands its accessibility offerings with the opening of a Sensory-Friendly Room, designed in partnership with The Arc of Philadelphia.Public spaces at the Comcast Center Campus have been designated a Certified Autism CenterTM by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

PHILADELPHIA, November 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Aligned with Comcast's recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) , Comcast announced today expanded accessibility offerings at the company's headquarters campus in Philadelphia with the opening of a Sensory-Friendly Room at the Comcast Center.

The Sensory-Friendly Room is open free to Comcast employees and members of the public. Designed in partnership with The Arc of Philadelphia as a multisensory environment, the Sensory-Friendly Room provides both quiet, calming activities and sensory stimulation to accommodate a wide range of sensory needs.

The space is outfitted with custom sensory devices by Southpaw Enterprises , a global leader in developing and manufacturing sensory integration and neurodevelopmental products for more than 40 years. Multisensory products featured in the Sensory-Friendly Room include bubble tubes, color-changing liquid floor tiles, fiber-optic waterfalls, interactive panels, sensory rocking chairs, a visual infinity wall, and more.

The Sensory-Friendly Room was developed to make the Comcast Center Campus an even more welcoming space for autistic and neurodivergent visitors through Comcast's continued work with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

Comcast first partnered with the IBCCES, a global leader in autism and neurodiversity certification, when The Universal Sphere was named a Certified Autism CenterTM in 2021. This year, Comcast worked with the IBCCES to earn Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation for the Comcast Center Campus' public spaces.

The expanded certification demonstrates Comcast's ongoing commitment to creating accessible, inclusive experiences for the widest audience possible.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with leading disability community organizations, including the IBCCES and The Arc of Philadelphia. Collaboration with these partners is vital to ensure representation from the communities we serve,” said Tom Wlodkowski, Vice President of Accessibility, Comcast.

As part of the CAC certification process, staff and security ambassadors participated in extensive, specialized training to best serve autistic and neurodivergent visitors. The IBCCES performed an on-site review of the campus' sensory impacts, which informed a sensory guide visitor resource, and the recommendation to create a dedicated sensory-friendly room as a place of respite for visitors who become overstimulated or dysregulated.

Comcast collaborated with The Arc of Philadelphia, a longstanding partner dedicated to advocating for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, to develop a dedicated sensory-friendly room.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support Comcast's work to enhance accessibility for all visitors to the Comcast Center Campus,” said Shane Janick, The Arc of Philadelphia's Executive Director.“Providing a sensory-friendly environment fosters inclusivity and welcomes neurodivergent individuals.”

Comcast champions accessible, inclusive experiences across a wide range of products and services for all. At the company's headquarters campus in Philadelphia, the public is welcomed to enjoy free content and experiences. The Comcast Center Campus is wheelchair-accessible and service animal-friendly, and CAC-certified ambassadors are committed to welcoming all guests. Accessibility devices and sensory kits are available upon request.

The Sensory-Friendly Room, located in The Concourse at Comcast Center , is open to the public, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours during the holiday season. Guests can ask a security ambassador for access. Learn more about accessibility at the Comcast Center Campus by visiting comcastcentercampus/accessibility .