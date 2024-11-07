Cummins Extends Grant With The 15 White Coats To Provide African American Literature To Inspire Future Generations.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

COLUMBUS, Ind. /3BL/ - Global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) proudly announced the extension of its grant to The 15 White Coats, aimed at amplifying the impact of the Resilient Readers Club and launching new Virtual Readers Club volunteer opportunities.

Since 2023, Cummins has partnered with The 15 White Coats through its Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) initiative. This collaboration has provided culturally relevant literature to school-age children, featuring high-quality culturally relevant placed in youth-centered organizations to inspire future generations.

“We embarked on a journey to try to enact a vision from our community partners to create the Resilient Readers Book Club,” said Brian Mormino, Cummins Executive Director - Technical & Environmental Systems.“Our goal is to promote social justice by providing children with age-appropriate, high-quality Black literature, which is often hard to find. Cummins employees piloted this program in the Martindale-Brightwood area of Indianapolis, and after a successful year, we are ready to expand. Now, anyone, including Cummins employees, can join the Book Club by sending a book box to a classroom, local organization, or family anywhere in the US. It's inspiring to see this idea grow and make a significant impact, driving generational and societal change. I am grateful for partnerships with organizations that share our vision, innovation, and determination to make a difference."

Founded in 2019, The 15 White Coats is an internationally recognized non-profit dedicated to diversifying medicine through mentorship, literacy accessibility, and economic assistance. The organization gained prominence with an internationally viral photo of 15 African American medical students from Tulane School of Medicine posing in front of plantation slave quarters, symbolizing resilience and aspiration. Since then, they have awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to more than 2,000 students in healthcare fields.

Literacy is crucial for success, yet only half of U.S. adults are proficient readers. The statistics are even more alarming in Indiana, where only 33% of fourth graders read at or above a proficient level, with Black students disproportionately affected and highlight the enduring educational inequities rooted in systemic racism. Addressing these disparities with culturally relevant books is essential for educational equity.

“This partnership embodies our mission to inspire and equip the next generation with the tools they need to succeed. Access to diverse literature is a pivotal part of this journey,” said Dr. Russell Ledet, President and Co-Founder of The 15 White Coats.

Cummins has a longstanding commitment to social justice, community service, and upholding its core values of diversity and inclusion. Through CARE, Cummins is dedicated to enhancing the communities where it operates, directly benefiting its employees and neighbors.

In October 2020, Cummins launched CARE to lead efforts in dismantling systemic discrimination against the Black community in the U.S. CARE leverages Cummins' resources-its people, financial strength, and philanthropic efforts-to drive racial equity and combat the impacts of racism on its employees, communities, and the economy.

This partnership aims to provide children and families with engaging books, empowering stories, and meaningful community interactions. Together, Cummins and The 15 White Coats aspire to cultivate a love for reading, a strong sense of self, and promising future aspirations.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023.