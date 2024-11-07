(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTIES announced today that the Solid Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set is included in 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list

featured on OprahDaily

and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.

SOFTIES SOLID MARSHMALLOW V-NECK LOUNGE SET SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2024

Model is wearing a Softies Solid Marshmallow v-neck lounge set in coco

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: oprah-favorite-things-2024 . The Solid Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set will be available for purchase at SoftiesPJs

and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon/oprah , as well as via the Amazon shopping app

for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah's Favorite Things celebrates the 10th anniversary of Amazon's partnership, the Solid Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set will be available for purchase at SoftiesPJs , and exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon/oprah , as well as the Amazon shopping app

for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere. More than 60% of sales on Amazon's store come from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium sized businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: oprah-favorite-things-2024 .

As Oprah says on OprahDail , "Ooh, I love Softies-maybe you know that from how often I pick them? This year's lounge set, with a V-neck, remains the best for lounging around. It comes in a number of luxurious colors."

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

This cozy two-piece set from Softies combines their beloved marshmallow fabric for unparalleled comfort. The stylish V-neck top complements matching long pants, which come with an elastic waistband and coordinating drawstring for the perfect mix of style and relaxation. Designed with versatility in mind, this set easily goes from laid-back lounging to video calls, delivering the same effortless feel as your go-to jeans.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all of the items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( ) which runs from November 12 through November 23, 2024.

Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring the Solid Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set

on the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things List

hits newsstands nationwide on November 12.

About Softies:

This marks the eighth consecutive year that Softies has been recognized by

Oprah, solidifying its position as a beloved brand for those seeking comfort and style. Softies searches the world for the softest fabrics you'll ever feel to make the coziest styles you'll ever wear. Its high-tech sleepwear, exquisite loungewear, luxury robes and snuggly accessories are chic and stylish with irresistible comfort. Helping people look and feel their best is at the heart of everything. Learn more at softiespjs .

