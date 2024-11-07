Alelo Named To AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Conversational AI And Patient Education Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVIA Marketplace has recognized Alelo as a 2024 Top Company in two categories, Conversational AI and Patient Education, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

- Lewis Johnson, Ph ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alelo, a developer of AI-powered products for education and training, announced that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in two categories, Conversational AI and Patient Education, upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace. Reviews of Alelo solutions, verified by the AVIA team, received an average rating of 4.9 out of a possible 5.Alelo has repeatedly won awards for excellence in AI-powered training and education, dating back to 2006. Last year Alelo was recognized as a finalist in the XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling Competition for its work in rapidly training healthcare workers using AI-powered simulations of patients and caregivers. This latest recognition from AVIA Marketplace builds on this track record of success. Alelo's CEO, Lewis Johnson Ph.D, said:“We are very pleased with this recognition from AVIA Marketplace. It attests to Alelo's success in creating AI-powered, science-based solutions that engage and support patients, medical trainees, and the general public.”The 2024 Top Patient Education Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country. It highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact these companies and products currently have. Given the evolving nature of patient education in healthcare, the report helps define the landscape and how these solutions best support health systems in enhancing patient understanding, improving health outcomes, and driving cost-effective care delivery.The 2024 Top Conversational AI Companies Report provides a similar aggregation and analysis for conversational AI solutions in healthcare. Given the complexity and evolving nature of Conversational AI in healthcare, the report helps define the landscape and how these solutions best support patient care, operational efficiency, and customer engagement across pre-care, care delivery, post-care management, ongoing patient engagement, and administrative tasks."Digital patient education solutions are transforming how healthcare information is delivered and consumed," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our research shows these technologies are crucial for health systems aiming to improve health literacy, enhance patient engagement, and drive better health outcomes while addressing the challenges of limited patient understanding and the need for more efficient information delivery."Regarding conversational AI solutions, Dhiraj Patkar said:“Conversational AI is transforming healthcare by offering personalized, scalable interactions that improve patient experiences and operational efficiency. Our research shows these technologies are becoming essential for health systems aiming to address resource scarcity, staff burnout, and patient satisfaction challenges."AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.Access the full report findings in AVIA Marketplace's Top Patient Education Companies list and the Top Conversational AI Companies list .About AleloAlelo combines the latest in AI technology with research in human learning to help healthcare providers improve the patient experience and transform education and training. Over 500,000 people have learned new skills with Alelo products. Alelo's Enskill platform uses conversational avatar technology to create Virtual Patient Navigators that listen to patient concerns, answer questions, and connect patients with educational and other resources. All recommendations are grounded in accredited content that is approved by the healthcare provider, minimizing the risk of hallucinations. No other top vendor in Patient Education or Conversational AI has a similar capability. Follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Alelo ContactW. Lewis Johnson Ph.D, CEOAlelo Inc.+1 (310) 804 1940...About AVIAAVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.AVIA Press ContactCorey PatchkofskyAria Marketing for AVIA...

Cancer Center Navigator Demo

