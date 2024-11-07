Cato Networks Joins IGEL Ready Program As A Technology Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cato is now part of a growing number of forward-thinking businesses that will integrate and validate their products through IGEL Ready

IGEL , which provides

the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced that Cato Networks , the SASE leader, has joined the IGEL Ready

program as a partner.

With the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, Cato is converging security and networking into a single, cloud-native with a single console that's easy to deploy, use and manage. With Cato, IGEL customers will benefit from operational simplicity and business agility.

"The IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to benefit from IGEL OS, the transformative, secure enterprise endpoint OS designed for SaaS, DaaS and virtual desktop environments while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome Cato Networks to our growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

"IGEL Ready will enable us to further expand the Cato Networks ecosystem," said Eyal Webber-Zvik, vice president of product marketing and strategic alliances at Cato Networks. "Cato is looking forward to collaborating with IGEL to enable modern digital enterprises to use IGEL OS together with the Cato SASE Cloud Platform for secure, consistent network access for users either remotely or in the office."

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready opens its core enterprise software for tech companies like Cato Networks

to integrate and validate its products, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers. The new collaboration positions the Cato SASE Cloud Platform

to be used by IGEL customers with confidence.

Visit

Cato Network's IGEL Ready Showcase page here to learn more. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit

igel/ready .

About IGEL

IGEL is the leading secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience that is seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, advancing sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS takes a zero trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model, removing the attack vectors that are often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners in more than 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit .

