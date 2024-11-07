Chicory Market Size To Surpass USD 1433.94 Million In 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global chicory size was valued at USD 786.56 million in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 840.83 million by 2025 to USD 1433.94 million in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicory (Cichorium intybus L.) is a globally cultivated perennial herb belonging to the genus Cichorium in the Asteraceae family. Native to the Mediterranean region of Europe, this versatile species can thrive in various temperate and semi-arid climates, including northern Africa, parts of central Asia, the eastern United States, and Australia.

Several varieties of chicory are cultivated for different purposes, including salad leaves, chicons, and roots, which are often baked, ground, and used as a coffee substitute and dietary supplement. Additionally, chicory is grown as forage for poultry and livestock.

Chicory herb is recognized for its numerous health benefits, functioning as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. It serves various roles, including a sedative, immunological enhancer, and reproductive health promoter. The herb also contributes to cardiovascular health, helps lower lipid levels (hypolipidemic), and exhibits anticancer, anti-protozoal, gastro-protective, and antidiabetic properties.

Market Dynamics

Increasing use of chicory as a coffee substitute drives the global market

The increasing use of chicory as a coffee substitute is significantly driving growth in the global market. Coffee, known as a premium beverage commodity, has seen a surge in prices due to various factors affecting the coffee industry, making it challenging for manufacturers to manage rising raw material costs. In response, many companies are blending chicory, which is cheaper than coffee, into their products to protect profit margins.

Notably, several major brands have adjusted their formulations, raising the chicory content in their coffee sachets from 30% to 49%. This shift not only helps control costs but also enhances the demand for chicory cultivation and harvesting. As a result, there is a growing need for chicory roots to produce instant chicory powder, especially in countries where coffee prices are skyrocketing.

Growth in applications of chicory across various industries creates tremendous opportunities

The growth in applications of chicory across various industries is creating tremendous opportunities. Chicory root fiber has transcended its traditional role in the food and beverage sector, finding applications in pet food production, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. It significantly contributes to sugar reduction by enhancing flavor and texture in various products. For instance, chicory fiber is often incorporated into snack bars to improve taste while lowering sugar content.

Rich in nutrients, chicory is a source of vitamins A, K, C, and B group vitamins, along with essential minerals like iron, manganese, and copper. The inulin fiber present in chicory roots acts as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, making it particularly valuable in dietary supplements. This versatility not only emphasizes chicory's nutritional benefits but also paves the way for innovation across diverse sectors as industries seek to create healthier and more functional products for consumers.

Regional Analysis

Europe's dominance in the chicory market is primarily driven by its rich tradition of chicory cultivation and consumption, particularly in countries like Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. These nations have cultivated chicory for decades, utilizing its roots as a coffee substitute and for inulin extraction, while its leaves are featured in various culinary dishes, including salads.

The robust demand for Cichorium intybus products in Europe is further bolstered by the growing trend toward plant-based foods, functional ingredients, and increased awareness of digestive health. The region is also home to several leading players in the chicory industry, enhancing availability and fostering innovation in product applications.

The European food and beverage sector has enthusiastically embraced Cichorium intybus as a natural ingredient in low-sugar, high-fiber, and functional food products. This aligns seamlessly with the rising consumer preference for healthier options, ensuring that chicory remains a staple in the region's culinary and nutritional landscape.

Key Highlights



The global chicory market size was valued at USD 786.56 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,433.94 million in 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the global market is segmented into roasted chicory pieces, dried chicory pieces, liquid chicory, instant chicory powder, and Chicory grain. The instant chicory powder segment owns the highest market share.

Based on plant type, the global market is segmented into chicory root, chicory leaf, and others. The root segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed & pet food, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The food & beverage segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. Europe is the most significant global chicory market

Competitive Players

COSUCRADelecto Foods Pvt LtdBENEO GmbHCargill IncorporatedREILY FOODS COMPANYPioneer ChicoryPMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd.Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt LtdMurlikrishna Foods Pvt LtdStarwest BotanicalsSTOKROS Company LtdJamnagar Chicory IndustriesSensusOrganic Herb Trading

Recent Development

In June 2024, Blue Bottle Coffee launched the NOLA Craft Instant Coffee Blend, inspired by their popular New Orleans-style ice coffee. This new instant blend combines specialty coffee and Cichorium intybus for a convenient way to enjoy the signature NOLA flavor anywhere. The rollout includes refreshed packaging and various purchase options.

Segmentation

By ProductRoasted chicory piecesDried chicory piecesLiquid chicoryInstant chicory powderChicory grainBy Plant TypeChicory rootChicory leafOthersBy ApplicationsFood & BeverageDietary SupplementAnimal Feed & Pet foodCosmetics & Personal CareOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaAPACMiddle East and Africa

