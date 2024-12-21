Republic Day 2025: Delhi Tableaux Excluded From 26 January Celebrations 15 Approved From States Like UP, West Bengal
12/21/2024 8:16:17 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day Parade 2025: Amid the ongoing preparation of the Republic Day Parade, tableaux from fifteen states and Union Territories (UTs), including West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, and UP, have been selected to be a part of the celebrations on 26 January, 2025.
Delhi's tableaux didn't make it to the final list after they were excluded for not meeting the selection cut, the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.
The total fifteen tableaux, set to be included in the parade are from Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Haryana.
(More to come)
