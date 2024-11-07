T. HASEGAWA USA ADDRESSES GLOBAL SUPPLY SHORTAGES FOR COCOA POWDER AND ORANGE JUICE WITH NATURAL FLAVOR ENHANCEMENT PRODUCTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

California-based flavor unveils two new innovations that minimize reliance

on raw ingredients – solving challenges and stabilizing ingredient costs.

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's top flavor manufacturers recently unveiled two innovative solutions aimed at solving major supply issues affecting a range of food and beverage categories.





Today, California-based flavor manufacturer T. Hasegawa USA Inc.

officially introduces Cocoa Powder Replacer , an alkalized, low-fat cocoa flavor that provides a substitute for traditional cacao-based powder and Orange Juice Replacer , an all-natural product that amplifies and enhances the flavor profile of oranges. Both of these new innovations enable food and beverage manufacturers to reduce the quantity of raw materials needed in a formula, without impacting the flavor profile.







Earlier this year, the cost of raw cocoa powder surged to a historic high

of nearly $10,000 per metric ton, as a result of global supply shortages. Severe droughts in West Africa, where most of the world's cocoa is produced, devastated crops and reduced the global supply of cocoa by almost 11 percent over the past year. The resulting shortages have caused steep increases in the price of raw materials, impacting manufacturing costs for food and beverage brands, and ultimately increasing the cost of products to consumers. In addition to dessert, confectionary and snack categories, cocoa was a featured ingredient in more than 17 percent of sports nutrition beverages and 11 percent of hot beverages launched over the past five years.





"We developed this cocoa powder replacer as a true 'no-compromise' solution for amplifying the natural flavor profile of cocoa and producing the same aroma and bold flavor we love in chocolate products while minimizing the amount of raw powder needed," said T. Hasegawa USA's associate director of beverage technology, Toshifumi Nozawa.









T. Hasegawa's Orange Juice Replacer was developed specifically to provide relief for beverage brands that are impacted by Huanglongbing (HLB) also known as citrus greening . This bacterial disease destroys citrus trees such as oranges, lemons, grapefruit, lime and others, limiting production of fruit or yielding fruit that is bitter and unusable for juice production. Citrus greening is becoming a growing problem throughout the world, including North America, causing supply shortages and extreme price fluctuation that impacts food and beverage manufacturers.





"While our technologies optimize the flavor profile and provide a consistently great taste, they also provide price stability," said Nozawa. "Climate change will continue to pose serious supply chain disruptions in the future, so our latest flavor technologies can help food and beverage brands continue to deliver the high-quality taste that consumers expect at a consistent and competitive price."







T. Hasegawa's Cocoa Powder Replacer and Orange Juice Replacer are available in a variety of formats, including liquid and powdered, to suit a range of applications. For more information, visit

or call (866) 965-0502.



About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century,

T. Hasegawa

has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at .



