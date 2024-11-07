Turkish company Karmod to establish site facilities to support quake recovery

(MENAFN) Turkish prefabricated building company Karmod has announced plans to establish site facilities to support contractors involved in constructing permanent in southeastern Türkiye, an area heavily impacted by devastating earthquakes last year. Karmod CEO Mehmet Cankaya stated on Wednesday that the company is aiding the reconstruction efforts by providing prefabricated and container-based infrastructure to support contractors as they work on long-term housing solutions in the region.



Cankaya explained that Karmod's commitment goes beyond simply delivering permanent homes; the company is actively setting up essential facilities for mass housing contractors to use during the construction process. He highlighted that Karmod has been involved in relief efforts since the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes, sending thousands of container units to address the urgent need for temporary shelters.



Beyond emergency shelters, Karmod has contributed to the economic recovery of the affected areas by constructing commercial shops in key cities such as Hatay, Adiyaman, Kahramanmaras, and Osmaniye. These shops have provided vital infrastructure for local businesses, supporting both economic activity and community resilience in the wake of the disaster.



In addition to these initiatives, Cankaya mentioned that Karmod continues to build steel-framed houses that are designed for long-term durability and safety. The company is expanding its role by supplying prefabricated and container-based site facilities for contractors working on regional reconstruction, ensuring that both immediate and lasting needs are addressed effectively.

