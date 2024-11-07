Russia expresses openness to reconsider ties with US under new leadership

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday that Russia is open to engaging with the United States if invited to reevaluate the current state of their bilateral relations on an equitable basis. Speaking at a news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, after meetings with Kazakhstan’s president and foreign minister, Lavrov discussed Russia’s potential for interaction with Washington under the incoming U.S. administration. He reiterated that Moscow has consistently remained open to dialogue, stressing that Russia favors constructive discussions over isolation as a way to manage international relations.



Lavrov’s comments followed the U.S. presidential election on November 5, where Republican candidate Donald Trump won against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, securing 294 Electoral College votes. Reflecting on future ties, Lavrov pointed out that Russia had not been the party to sever relations initially, and therefore it would not be responsible for initiating the reestablishment of ties. However, he emphasized that if the U.S. proposes a discussion without imposing unilateral demands, Russia would be ready to consider and engage in such talks to assess mutual interests and future directions.



In response to questions about ambassadorial appointments, Lavrov conveyed confidence that the newly elected U.S. administration would appoint an ambassador to Russia. He assured that Moscow would not obstruct the appointment process, signaling Russia’s willingness to maintain a formal diplomatic presence despite existing tensions. Lavrov’s remarks reflect Moscow’s readiness to cooperate on matters of diplomatic representation, signaling a possible pathway for constructive engagement.



He further mentioned that Russia’s selection of a new ambassador to the United States was progressing through standard procedures and that an official announcement would follow soon. This development comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Anatoly Antonov, who had served as Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. since 2017, on October 10, without immediately naming a replacement. Lavrov’s statement indicates that Moscow is finalizing its diplomatic plans to ensure continued representation in Washington, aligning with its stated openness to renewed dialogue.

