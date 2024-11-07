Vizconnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Negotiating Equity Stake Investment In Global Crypto Exchange Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The blue-collar segment is massive and VizConnect is proud to be making investments into bringing such fundamental and foundational currency technologies"to the main stream"!!

VizConnect, (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

- Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc, ME, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Negotiating Equity Stake in Global Exchange CompanyVizConnect, Inc. is thrilled to announce it is in advanced negotiations to be a lead investor (taking a minority stake) in a newly formed crypto exchange with a management Team that has extensive experience and relationships established within the crypto industry. Upon its anticipated launch in early 2025, this Global Crypto Exchange Platform start-up will be one of only 276 currently in existence worldwide.This acquisition aligns seamlessly with one of VizConnect's core economic growth strategies, which is focused on supporting disruptive technologies that leverage AI-driven, blockchain-backed solutions, as well as, advancements in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. This investment forms a key component of VizConnect's diversified portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in high-potential sectors."At VizConnect, we are committed to investing in advanced technology solutions that meet the needs of today's Main Street," said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. "Our entry into making investments to support companies in the cryptocurrency market, along with our current discussions with what is anticipated to be a world premiere exchange, reflects our confidence in the transformative potential of AI driven blockchain supported digital assets. We feel the timing, with the upcoming changes in Washington DC, is impeccable as the crypto currency environment will be met with greater acceptance. One of the Crypto Exchange Platform's immediate goals is to make the access and educational use of cryptocurrencies, fundamental and available to the common person. The blue-collar market segment is massive and VizConnect is proud to be making investments into bringing such fundamental and foundational currency technologies“to the main stream”!!About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its' core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company's experienced Team is driven to increase customers' value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at ..., or via the website .Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

