Decision Lens Software Selected For Use By US Air Force 48Th Fighter Wing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In an era of unprecedented change for the Air Force, adding agility, transparency, and alignment to mission imperatives will only strengthen the department for the future.” - Jeremy Sloane, Senior Vice President at Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected for use by the US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing to modernize the planning and execution of its more than 100 unfunded requests across the wing.

Jeremy Sloane, Senior Vice President at Decision Lens, said,“Throughout my Air Force career, I was passionate about ensuring every dollar was effectively spent. I joined Decision Lens because I recognized the software could help leaders achieve this goal in a way their current technology and processes could not. It was exciting to hear from other leaders who are tackling the challenges of planning and resourcing. In an era of unprecedented change for the Air Force, adding agility, transparency, and alignment to mission imperatives will only strengthen the department for the future.”

Decision Lens will serve as an important element in allowing Airmen across the Wing to create a prioritization framework and collect inputs to create a continuous planning process that can quickly adapt to real-world events. As the warfighting and political landscape continue to change across the US and Europe during the next year, the 48th Fighter Wing will be able to spend less time on manual processes and focus their efforts on supporting and defending the US.

Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage for the Department of Defense (DoD). Commercial-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens with purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine to eliminate manual tasks, a data framework built on decision science, and what-if planning to analyze thousands of scenarios, delivers on this requirement. The increasing penetration of Decision Lens across the United States Air Force demonstrates the need for commercial-off-the-shelf software across the DHS & DoD to achieve broad adoption and rapid return on investment.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process, and technology that empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About the 48th Fighter Wing

As the U.S. Air Forces in Europe's only fourth and fifth-generation fighter wing, RAF Lakenheath brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight, such as the most advanced Joint Direct Attack Munitions used by the F-35A & F-15E. RAF Lakenheath provides all-weather, day or night air superiority and air-to-ground precision combat capability and multi-staged improvement program avionics.

The Liberty Wing consists of more than 4,000 military members, over 1,500 British and U.S. civilians, and includes a geographically separated unit at nearby RAF Feltwell. RAF Lakenheath is the largest U.S. Air Force-operated base in England and the only U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) F-35/F-15 fighter wing.

Joshua Martin

Decision Lens

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.