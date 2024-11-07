Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, And J.P. Morgan Finance Experts Among Speakers At Tokenisation Summit 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KEY Wire is delighted to announce that it is an official supporter of The Tokenisation Summit 2024 , which is being held at the Royal Garden Hotel, London on 21 November.The summit is a groundbreaking event where banks, asset managers, hedge funds, venture capital funds, regulators, central banks and international policy makers from across the world will come together to explore the latest developments in tokenisation.The Tokenisation Summit will analyse the economics and use cases of tokenisation from the perspective of the traditional markets. The key questions are which problems can tokenisation help to solve, how can it be integrated, and how do you scale it? The agenda is divided into (1) assets (funds and securities) tokenisation and (2) money (CBDC, stablecoins, tokenised deposits and collateral) tokenisation. The programme builds on the cross-industry work undertaken by various trade associations in the City of London to develop tokenisation from a concept into a usable technique with widespread applications in financial markets. The programme examines the developments and innovations in different regions – the UK, Europe, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Middle East, and how these regions can collaborate to scale tokenisation and to create a global regulatory framework. It will also look at the enablers for tokenisation – the developments in infrastructure and custody solutions.The summit will enable participants to benefit from the invaluable insights of leading firms such as Goldman Sachs, UBS, abrdn, J.P. Morgan, BNY Mellon, Franklin Templeton, State Street Digital, Nomura, Deutsche Bank, Brevan Howard Digital, Societe Generale, and from international regulators from the UK, Europe, US and Singapore such as the CFTC, FCA, Bank of England, HM Treasury, ECB, BIS Innovation Hub and the Monetary Authority of Singapore on how global collaboration is going to be achieved.CONFIRMED SPEAKERSFinancial institutions- Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets, Goldman Sachs- Russell Barlow, Global Head of Multi-Asset and Alternative Investment Solutions, abrdn- Gautam Sharma, CEO & CIO, Brevan Howard Digital- Katey Neate, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Assets, BNY- Steven Ashley, Senior Managing Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc., Chairman of Laser Digital Holdings AG- Robert Crossley, Vice President of Industry Advisory Services, EMEA & APAC Franklin Templeton- David Durouchoux, Deputy CEO, Head of Primary Markets, Societe Generale-FORGE- Scott Lucas, Head of Markets DLT, J.P. Morgan- Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Trading Services Digital and Agency Securities Finance Product, JPMorgan- Basak Toprak, EMEA Head of Coin Systems, Onyx by J.P. Morgan- Xiaonan Zou, Head of Innovation and Digital Assets, UBS Group Treasury- Sabih Behzad, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation, Deutsche Bank- Zahid Mustafa, Managing Director I Head of Digital Asset Custody, State Street DigitalGovernment and Regulators- Tulip Siddiq, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, HM Treasury- The Honorable Caroline D. Pham, Commissioner, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)- Camille Blackburn, Director of Wholesale Buy Side, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)- Sasha Mills, Executive Director, Financial Market Infrastructure, Bank of England- LAM Chee Hao, Chief Representative, London Representative Office, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)- Holger Neuhaus, Head of Market Innovation and Integration, European Central Bank- Daniel Eidan, Adviser, BIS Innovation Hub Switzerland- Richard Knox, Director of International Financial Services, HM TreasurySolution Providers- Yalini Isweran, Executive Director Product Management, DTCC Digital Assets- Guido Stroemer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HQLAx- Ami Ben David, Co-Founder and CEO, Ownera- John Patrick Mullin, CEO & Co-Founder, Mantra- Dr. Max Bernt, Managing Director for Europe, TaxBit- Jürgen Hofbauer, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, TaurusAdvisory Community and Other- Andrew Douglas, Chair of the UK Accelerated Settlement Task Force- Yvonne Deane Harte, Director for Secondary Markets and Post Trade policy, UK Finance- John Allan, Head of Innovation and Operations Unit, The Investment Association- James Delaney, Managing Director, Asset Management Regulation, AIMA- Cristiano Ventricelli, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody's Ratings- Marat Faritov, AVP – Analyst, Moody's Ratings- Mike Ringer, Partner and Co-Lead of Crypto & Digital Assets Group, CMS UK- Diego Ballon Ossio, Partner, Clifford Chance- Emma Joyce, Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)- Lawrence Wintermeyer, Executive Co-Chair, Global Digital Finance (GDF)- Stephan Dreyer, Managing Director, Association of National Numbering Agencies BV/SRL (ANNA)- Denis Dounaev, Product Owner, DTIFFor further details and to book your place, please visit the official website at .Obtain a 20% discount using the following code: CRYPTO8KDW

Paul Hooper

City & Financial Global

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.