BJP Govt Committed To Protect Tribals’ Culture & Heritage: Tripura CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha said on Thursday that the BJP is committed to preserving the rich culture and traditions of the indigenous people and emphasised the importance of highlighting them at the national level.

Addressing the Tripuri Cultural and Food Festival here on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister said that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he established a separate department for Janjati issues and has been focused on the northeast region.

Saha said that the Tripura government has been working for the welfare and development of the Janjati (tribal) people and has undertaken many schemes for their all-round development.

“The main objective of such initiatives (Cultural and Food Festival) is to preserve the food habits of the indigenous people along with culture and traditions. We all know that indigenous people have a variety of dances. I frequently visit different parts of Tripura and am able to witness the rich culture and heritage of the indigenous people, which we must showcase before the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Tripura government has renamed the Tribal Welfare Department to the Janjati Kalyan Department and many governments have ruled the state but never gave due respect to the erstwhile kings of Tripura.

He said that the state government has submitted a proposal to the Centre for renaming the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to the Tipra Territorial Council, and for increasing the seat capacity in the District Council from 28 to 50.

“We have also declared 12 Blocks as Aspirational Blocks. PM Modi has always said that the development of a state or country is not possible without the development of Janjati communities,” the Chief Minister stated.

He also mentioned that the present state government is very sensitive to the needs of the Janjati people.

“We firmly believe in action. We are working to modernise the Janjati hostels, install sanitary pad vending machines, CCTV cameras, and provide internet connectivity,” he added.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharya, former Minister and MLA Rampada Jamatia, Janjati Kalyan Minister Bikas Debbarma, and President of Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust Bipin Debbarma were also present in the inaugural function.