Trump claims God spared his life for purpose

(MENAFN) In his victory speech on Wednesday morning, US President-elect Donald spoke of divine intervention saving his life, citing two assassination attempts during his campaign. Reflecting on these close calls, Trump told supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he believes God spared him for a greater purpose: to lead the country back to greatness.



Trump recounted a gunman’s attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, when shots were fired at him during a rally, one grazing his ear. The attack left firefighter Corey Comperatore dead and two others wounded. Trump framed his survival as proof of the importance of his mission to restore America.



Additionally, Trump's security team thwarted another plot in September when they discovered a man armed with an AK-47 near his golf course in West Palm Beach. The would-be assassin was apprehended after allegedly aiming his weapon through a fence.



Trump emphasized his belief that his political journey is driven by a divine purpose, promising to bring all his energy and determination to the job ahead, including resolving the Ukraine conflict and rejuvenating the US economy.

