Turkey places hope on Trump to end Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that U.S. President-elect Donald will take steps to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict. In a statement made Wednesday, Erdogan congratulated Trump on his election victory over Kamala Harris and stated that he believed Trump’s leadership could help strengthen relations between Turkey and the U.S.



On social media, Erdogan referred to Trump as a "friend" and shared his hope that the conflict in Ukraine, along with other regional and global crises such as the Palestinian issue, could be brought to an end under his administration. He added that Trump’s efforts could contribute to a fairer world.



During his victory speech, Trump reiterated his stance of not starting wars, but working to end them. He emphasized that the Russia-Ukraine war would not have escalated to its current scale if he had been in office, and pledged to end the conflict within 24 hours of being re-elected.



Since the conflict began in 2022, Turkey, a NATO member, has played a diplomatic role, attempting to mediate between Moscow and Kiev. In March 2022, Turkey hosted peace talks in Istanbul that led to a draft treaty in which Ukraine would have agreed to become a neutral state with limited military capacity in exchange for international security guarantees. However, Ukraine ultimately rejected the agreement, choosing military victory over negotiation.



In a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Erdogan expressed his belief that a fair peace deal could be negotiated, one that would meet the needs of both Moscow and Kiev. He also reiterated Turkey’s willingness to assist in bringing about a peaceful resolution. Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed that any settlement must respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

