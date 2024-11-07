A personalized virtual tractor drive – a unique initiative by Mahindra Tractors

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 06, 2024: In continuation with celebrating 60 years of Mahindra Tractors, India’s No. 1 tractor brand launched a unique virtual tractor drive experience for customers to generate a realistic, life like personalized of themselves driving a Mahindra Tractor. Following the unveil of 'Desh ka Tractor: ‘Mitti se juda, Junoon se Saja', as a tribute to the Indian farming community, the virtual tractor drive was launched to foster a deeper connection with the brand, while capitalising on the celebratory mood of the festive season.



Partnering with Vitra.ai, a leader in AI-driven face augmentation technology for video personalization and translation, Mahindra Tractors aims to provide farmers with a personal "HERO MOMENT" of themselves alongside a Mahindra Tractor. Utilizing cutting-edge rich media powered by advanced machine learning and deep learning methodologies, Vitra.ai’s face augmentation technology enables Mahindra to deliver a first-of-its-kind seamless hyper-personalized video experience for customers, in Mahindra Tractors campaign videos.



To generate a personalised video, users need to go through a simple intuitive process by visiting the Mahindra Tractors website and upload a picture of themselves, their cell phone number and location, for the video to be delivered over WhatsApp, in regional languages based on their location.



Commenting on the initiative, Vikram Wagh, Chief Executive Officer – Mahindra Tractors, said, "At Mahindra Tractors, we are excited to present the first-ever virtual tractor drive, a brand-new initiative that represents our brand at the forefront of technology beyond just our products for a deeper connection with our new and evolving farmers. The new initiative is a testament to the power of AI, through which we have already enabled over 250,000 experiences.”



Speaking about the Virtual Tractor Drive initiative at Mahindra Tractors, Satvik Jagannath – Co-founder & CEO, Vitra.ai, “Leveraging Vitra.ai’s state-of-the-art personalized and augmented AI-generated face-swap video technology for farm tractors, gives farmers an immersive experience, enabling them to connect with the Mahindra brand like never before. We are thrilled to have scaled this innovation to meet Mahindra's high engagement goals, effectively and efficiently personalising their customer engagements for their widest range of tractors.”







